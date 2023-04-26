An injured man leaves a shooting in the vicinity of Parque de la 93

Moments of anguish were lived by the inhabitants of the neighborhood El Chicó, after a shooting was recorded in the vicinity of Parque de la 93, north of Bogotá.

According to preliminary information, the events took place when he was exchanging currency in the Magnolio building, armed men arrived at the scene, who tried to rob the citizen, injuring him, but not seriously.

“At the moment when I took out the money, some people came out of the rooms. They pointed guns at us and stole our money, they wounded me with traumatic weapons, fortunately it did not happen to majors”, the man pointed out to Pulzo.

The Bogotá Metropolitan Police arrived at the site of the shooting and managed to capture four men for their alleged responsibility in the theft.

News in development…