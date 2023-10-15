An injured woman and a dead man in Garzón-Huila

An injured woman and a dead man left this Saturday after an incident of hitmen in the municipality of Garzón-Huila

In a shocking act of violence, in the municipality of Garzón, a shooting attack aimed at a couple left a man dead and a woman seriously injured, the events occurred on the night of this Saturday, October 14.

The unfortunate event occurred in an area of ​​the La Gaitana neighborhood, where two individuals, Without saying a word, they intercepted the couple made up of Leonel Castro Valderrama and Nancy Johanna Villamil Velazquez. Without any compassion, the attackers fired repeatedly and fled in an unknown direction, leaving the crime scene plunged into chaos and desperation.

Despite the efforts made by the medical teams at the San Vicente de Paúl Departmental Hospital, where they had been transferred, Unfortunately, Leonel Castro died, who lost his life while being treated by specialists. while Nancy Johanna is fighting for his recovery.

This tragic event has generated great concern in the community of Garzón, which demands responses and security measures to stop the wave of violence and insecurity that has hit the municipality.

Local and departmental authorities are working together to clarify this macabre event and provide security to the population.

