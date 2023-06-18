An international warning about “Kimsuke”…and information about “phishing campaigns” and “piracy operations”

the

This warning follows a collaborative effort involving the State DepartmentAnd the FBI and the US National Security Agency, and partners from the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the security and intelligence services in Seoul, according to a statement published by the US State Department on its website.

The Kimsuki hacking group conducts large-scale “social engineering” campaigns, manipulating victims who work in academic and media centers and institutions with the aim of gathering intelligence.

U.S. organizations and South Korean partners have developed detailed guidance and information on Kimsuki’s phishing campaigns, and measures that can be strengthened and taken to counter these piracy operations.

These warnings come on the heels of news that North Korea launched its first military reconnaissance satellite, in June, to monitor the activities of the United States.

The official Korean Central News Agency quoted “Kim Yo Jong”, the sister of North Korean leader “Kim Jong Un”, as saying that her country’s military spy satellite will soon enter orbit, and she pledged to intensify military monitoring efforts.

Kim, a senior government official, said in a statement carried by KCNA: “Enemies are more afraid of the DPRK’s access to superior intelligence and reconnaissance means, including reconnaissance satellites, and therefore we realize that we should direct greater efforts to develop reconnaissance means.” .

Her comments come after Pyongyang’s satellite launch failed in late May.

In her statement, Kim also said that the major criticism of her country’s launch of the satellite was “self-contradictory,” because the United States and other countries had already launched “thousands of satellites.”