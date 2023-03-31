Ali Al-Sarraf, an Iraqi writer, said that “the interview that President Tebboune conducted with Al-Jazeera channel indicated everything that is wonderful in Algeria and in its foreign relations, so that it could mediate to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.” The following is the article he published on the website “ Al-Arab » under «Everything is wonderful in Algeria»:

The assumption that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is troubled, or floundering like a drowning man, is incorrect. The turbulent and floundering regime is its regime that does not know what it wants from its own existence, let alone that it does not know what it wants from its regional and international relations, and is drowned in its delusions to the extent that it sees a “conspiracy” hatched against it from every side and side.

Algeria is in a deadly recession, like a fainting slump. The institution of power, which alternated between stagnants and sleepers, hardly works to manage the affairs of the day every day, in a kind of automatic management mechanisms that do not know a goal beyond “stability” that guarantees the ruling elite its own stability. There is no movement in society, because there is no movement in politics. There are also no challenges, not even developmental ones, because oil and gas provide a reasonable income that is sufficient to conduct stability work. And that’s enough. It also has evidence that everything is stable and firm. And the elite remained reassured that they were doing the right thing, until the country turned into a corpse embalmed with the idea that stability and repetition are evidence of wellness, and that it does not need change or reform, because that is what creates unrest.

The uprising that broke out in February 2019 was not rather an uprising against the re-election of a paralyzed president. It was, in fact, an uprising against a regime establishment that is itself a corpse.

Algeria is hostile to 38 million Moroccans, including about 600,000 citizens in the Sahara, on behalf of refugees, 30 percent of whom cannot prove their lineage to the Moroccan Sahara. Some of them are Algerians, some of them are tribes, and some of them are mercenaries

This uprising was not destined to fail. However, the heavy body of the ruling establishment closed in on the popular movement, and tried to impose silence on it under the threat of a “conspiracy”, before deciding on some cosmetic procedures.

The story goes, that in 1975 demonstrations broke out against the power of the Soviet Communist Party. The Central Committee held an emergency meeting to ask itself what the people wanted. Official reports said that people are fed up with boredom and want some entertainment. The Central Committee decided to establish a large cabaret in Moscow. People went to him. But they returned to demonstrate a few days later. The Central Committee met again to discuss the crisis. The “comrade” who commissioned the cabaret said that everything is wonderful in the cabaret, from the decoration to the lights to the music. Even the ballerina has been a member of the party since 1905.

Something similar happened in Algeria after that uprising. But as a matter of permanent inspiration from the Soviet experience. The comrade who assumed the presidency after the uprising was born a mujahid since 1945, became a member of the National Liberation Front since 1960, part of the regime’s departments since 1975, and has held multiple ministerial portfolios since 1991.

The attempt to beautify President Abdelmadjid Tebboune did not mean anything in relation to the ruling elite’s approaches to the nature of the regime and its imaginary challenges, nor to the nature of the conspiracy theory that he is drowning in with the idea that it is being hatched against him. Certainly, “everything is so wonderful about Algeria” that it does not need to change. Food is available, had it not been for the plots of some merchants. Housing is available, had it not been for the conspiracies of some corrupt people, and security is stable had it not been for the conspiracies of Morocco, and international relations are stable, had it not been for the conspiracies of some countries. Algeria would be fine had it not been for “security challenges on its borders, and it is geographically besieged.”

As for freedoms, they are available to all, had it not been for some voices associated with foreign conspiracies that demand more. Including press freedoms. There are 8,500 journalists, 180 daily newspapers and 20 private television channels. Except that there are two types of journalism and media, the first is insulting and receiving money from abroad. The second praises President Tebboune to a degree that has become embarrassing, forcing him to issue a decision for everyone to stop flattery. There were those who intended to hold a meeting under the title “The Sociological Analysis of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s Speech at the Arab Summit.” There are those who feared the president would exercise his freedom to write articles entitled “The Epistemology of President Tebboune’s Upcoming Electoral Program,” “The Anthology of Insight into President Tebboune’s Directives,” and “The Pedagogy of President Tebboune’s Political Skills.”

The interview that President Tebboune gave to “Al-Jazeera” referred to everything that is wonderful in Algeria and in its foreign relations, and that it could even mediate to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the relationship with Morocco has returned to reveal its surprising nature.

President Tebboune said that relations with Morocco have “reached a point of no return.” But he didn’t say why? Or what did Morocco do to Algeria to reach this point with him. Did Morocco, for example, finance an armed movement that launched terrorist operations inside Algeria? Did Morocco buy drones from Iran to attack Algeria? Or do you see him cooperating with Hezbollah, the well-known terrorist organization, to train fighters in order to send them to Tindouf? Or is the exact opposite what happened?

And the war between Ukraine and Russia, in which Algeria can mediate for a political settlement, is it less violent than the “war” between Algeria and Morocco in which no one can mediate?

President Tebboune said, “The Sahrawi issue is, for Algeria, a decolonization issue.” And “Spain offered Algeria to annex the Sahara to it, but it refused.”

If this issue was really a case of “decolonization”, then Spanish colonialism is gone. Morocco did not reject what Algeria rejected. He only regained his sovereignty over his lands.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimated the population of the Tindouf camps in 2018 at 173,600 people.

Algeria was the one that took the initiative to close the borders between the two countries since 1991. It cut off all forms of relations with Morocco since 2021, and deprived Spain of Algerian gas passing through Moroccan territory in order to deny it. It ignored all the calls made by the Moroccan monarch personally to heal the rift between the two countries. Saudi mediation was also rejected. Even as if the war between Algeria and Morocco is more violent than the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The source of turmoil and confusion does not come from President Tebboune. He declares what the unrest of the ruling military elite declares. This elite lives in an environment of three beliefs: First, everything is wonderful in Algeria. The second is that Algeria is exposed to conspiracies from abroad. The third is that stability is a gain, even if the regime is in a wheelchair.