The Colombian Police rescued, last Friday, an Israeli tourist who was kidnapped for four hours in the El Poblado commune, in Medellín, after having met a woman through the Tinder application, local media reported.

According to the authorities of the Metropolitan Police of the Aburrá Valley, quoted by the outlet, the 36-year-old victim was kidnapped after having an appointment at a restaurant in the city with a woman he met the day before on Tinder.

It is indicated that when leaving the restaurant the woman would have called a vehicle through an application and, when they both got into the car, the man, who was in the city on vacation, was kidnapped and beaten.

The rescue occurred in the municipality of Sabaneta when the tourist was being transported in the trunk of the car. It is reported that the Police stopped the vehicle upon noticing “suspicious movements”, but the occupants immediately tried to flee. However, they collided with the car, after which the Israeli citizen got out of the trunk.

According to the media, the criminals were arrested in possession of two traumatic weapons. In addition, it was revealed that the vehicle, with false license plates, was already linked to other investigations for a history of robbery. On the other hand, it is reported that the victim is recovering in a hospital in the department of Antioquia. with RT

Related