An Israeli minister criticizes the Soros family for funding organizations that “demonize Israel”

The Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs is convinced that the heir to George Soros, who has gained control of his financial empire, will continue to finance NGOs that he believes seek to strip Israel of its legitimacy as a Jewish state.

Alexander Soros is “a replica of his father” George, so he would continue to fund organizations that “delegitimize and demonize Israel,” Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said in a recent interview with Fox News. He made the remarks amid the announcement that the American billionaire’s heir has taken control of his financial empire, valued at $25 billion.

“It seems that the son is a replica of his father. We do not expect your son to be a great Zionist,” he said, pointing to various NGOs that are funded by George Soros and his philanthropic organization Open Society Foundations (OSF) and, in Chikli’s words, aim to strip Israel of its legitimacy as a state. Jew.

Thus, he denounced that Human Rights Watch (HRW) “harshly attacks Israelis and attacks Israel as an apartheid state, delegitimizing and demonizing Israel.” He also mentioned J-Street, a US-based organization that advocates strong US involvement in ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He criticized J-Street for comparing “the Nakba,” the displacement of around 700,000 Palestinians from the land that became Israel, to the Holocaust, calling it “the twisted Palestinian way of distorting reality.”

According to the minister, OSF also “gives money to small radical Palestinian organizations in Israel that describe Israel as a colonial state and a moral sin.” In this sense, he pointed to the NGO Adalah as an organization that “denies the vision of Israel as a Jewish state.”