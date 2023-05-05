An Italian minister cancels a visit to Paris because of “unacceptable” remarks from a French official

Unions in France are preparing to mark a “historic” Labor Day on Monday, as they expect up to 1.5 million people to take to the streets to continue protesting President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

“I think we will see hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, maybe a million or a million and a half people,” Laurent Berger, secretary general of the French Democratic Union of Labor (CFDT), told French media.

He pointed out that the unions had prepared “300 gathering points” across the country to mark the May 1 holiday.

For its part, the authorities expect between 500 and 650 thousand demonstrators, including between 80 and 100 thousand in Paris.

It is expected that the movements will greatly affect air traffic, as between 25 and 33 percent of flights have been canceled at the country’s largest airports, while traffic disruption at Paris-Orly airport is likely to continue until Tuesday as well.

And the Secretary-General of the “Manpower” union (FO), Frederic Soyo, said that “this Labor Day (the year) will be held in the shadow of union unity, and nothing else, and this is a historic matter,” according to what was reported by the newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”. “.

The last time the eight major unions in France took joint action, was in 2009 in the face of the global financial crisis. At the time, the General Labor Union (CGT) estimated the number of participants at 1.2 million, while police estimates were limited to 456,000.

In 2002, the unions took to the streets in the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the leader of the far right, who reached the second round of the presidential elections. Estimates of the number of participants in those movements ranged between 900 thousand and one million and 300 thousand people.

Sophie Binet, Secretary General of the General Labor Union, expected that the Monday’s movements would be “family, festive.”

The central demonstration will start in Paris at 14:00 local time from La Republique square towards La Nation square, with the announced participation of trade unionists from around the world. The authorities also expect the participation of between 1,500 and 3,000 “yellow vests,” in addition to between 1,000 and 2,000 “dangerous” people, according to police sources.

The authorities confirmed that 12,000 police and gendarmerie would be deployed to ensure security, including 5,000 in Paris alone.

100 days of pacification

This year, Labor Day will be the thirteenth day of sweeping national action against a controversial pension reform that has met with widespread opposition from various segments of French society.

Macron’s project, which specifically provides for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, was met with protests, fueled by the president’s decision in mid-April to pass the amendment under a constitutional mechanism without putting it to a vote in the National Assembly because there was no majority in favor of it.

Anger is still present in the street, as in opinion polls that show a significant decline in Macron’s popularity. However, French government sources seem to want to be convinced that the climax of the anti-reform movements is behind them, and that the May 1 demonstrations may mark the beginning of turning this page.

In a speech shortly after approving the pension reform, the French president, who was re-elected last year for a new term, spoke of a “hundred-day” deadline for carrying out new projects and calming down after a series of protest movements in the past years.

This program aims to try to turn the page on reforming the pension system, which arouses strong opposition and weakened the executive authority.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne presented a roadmap for the “hundred-day” truce and actions plan, which includes a wide range of “concrete” measures, not including an immigration bill, aimed at re-launching his second term.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed that she plans to invite unions “next week”, in a move that appears likely to spark divisions.

While the Secretary General of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT) Laurent Berger announced that his union would “go to discuss” with Bourne if it was invited, Sophie Binet, the Secretary General of the General Confederation of Labor, Sophie Binet, stressed that the unions would make the decision “together” in this regard. Tuesday morning.

The Secretary-General of the “Manpower” union (“FO”), Frederic Soyo, sought to downplay these disparities, stressing that union unity “has not weakened.”