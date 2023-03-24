



And 83-year-old Italian and blind for six years has regained his sight thanks to an unprecedented eye reconstruction with the patient’s own tissue and a cornea transplant at the Molinette hospital in Turin (north), which reported today on this “extraordinary” intervention.

“When I woke up and began to see the shape of my fingers and hand, it was like being born again,” said the patient after the operation, who suffered from two serious illnesses from the sight that they had left completely blind.

The man, identified as EB for privacy, underwent surgery two weeks ago in the Turin City of Health by professors Michele Reibaldi and Vincenzo Sarnicola and, after the operation, of hisJust four hours, he regained sight in his right eye.

The patient had lost sight in his left eye thirty years ago due to irreversible blindness, while the right had begun to lose it progressively six years ago due to a rare pathology, ocular pseudopemphigoid, which renders the cornea opaque.

In recent years, doctors had tried to reconstruct the right eye, but without success, since the surface of the globe was badly damaged and not functional.

In the unprecedented operation two weeks ago, the first in the world according to the hospital, “a transplant was performed of the entire ocular surface obtained from the left eye, not only the cornea but also a part of the sclera and the entire conjunctiva , including limbal stem cells«.

“He patient due to retinal problems had irretrievably lost the left eyewhile in the right it had maintained a potential for recovery that, however, was useless with traditional transplants”, explained Professor Reibaldi.

The operation consisted of removing from the left eye “-irrecoverable from the functional point of view but with the cornea and ocular surface in good health– all the conjunctiva, all the cornea and two millimeters of sclera.”

In this way, a third of the left eye has been autotransplanted into the right, which «It has been able to be rebuilt and has returned to see“, maintained the authors of the operation.

“The intervention has been extraordinary and the patient has seen again after two weeks and moves independently. We are very excited and hope that success in the right eye is lasting, because it has been reconstructed with the patient’s own tissues and potentially free of rejection problems”, they concluded. EFE