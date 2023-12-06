An official welcome reserved for His Majesty King Mohammed VI by the President of the State of the United Arab Emirates

Monday December 4, 2023

An official welcome was given, Monday at the “Qasr Al Watan” Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God help him, by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

From the entrance to the Palace and to the “Zayed” gate, the Royal procession was escorted by a squadron of horsemen, a tradition reserved for welcoming distinguished guests from the United Arab Emirates.

From the “Zayed” portal to that of “Al Hisn”, the procession of HM King Mohammed VI reviewed Emirati folklore troupes who performed songs and dances as a sign of welcome to the Sovereign.

On this occasion, the national aerobatic team “Al Fursan” flew above the Palace, tracing ribbons of smoke in the sky in the red and green colors of the Moroccan flag, while a 21-gun salute Cannon sounded as a sign of welcome to His Majesty the King.

Upon his arrival at the “Al Hisn” gate, His Majesty the King was welcomed by HH Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates. The two Heads of State subsequently saluted the national colors to the sound of the two national anthems, before reviewing a detachment of the Emirati Land, Naval and Air Forces which rendered the honors.

After posing for a souvenir photo with His Brother HH Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al-Nahyan, HM King Mohammed VI was greeted by HH Sheikh Mansour Ben Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President of the State of the United Arab Emirates, Vice -President of the Council of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, HH Sheikh Khaleed Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Hazaa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Governor of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Chairman of the Council of the Zayed Ben Soltane Al-Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Actions, General, HH Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of the Interior , HH Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, delegate member of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HH Sheikh Abdallah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, HH Sheikh Diab Ben Mohammed Ben Zayed Al-Nahyan, Head of the office of development affairs and families of martyrs.

His Majesty the King was also greeted by HH Sheikh Hamdane Ben Mohammed Ben Zayed Al-Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed Ben Hamad Al-Nahyan, Advisor to the Presidential Cabinet, Sheikh Chakhbout Ben Nahyan Al-Nahyan, Minister of State, Mr. Ali Ben Hamad Echamssi, Secretary General of the Higher National Security Council, Mr. Anouar Karkach, Diplomatic Advisor to the Emirati President, Mr. Souhail Mohamed Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Ms. Mariam Bint Mohammad Al Mheiri, Minister of Change climate and environment, Mr. Mohamed Hassan Souidi, Minister of Investment, Mr. Mohamed Ali Chourafa, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi and Mr. Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Adhahiri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Flap.

The President of the State of the United Arab Emirates was, for his part, greeted by members of the official delegation accompanying the Sovereign, composed of Moulay Abdellah Alaoui and Moulay Youssef Alaoui.

It includes in particular the Advisor to HM the King, Mr. Fouad Ali El Himma, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Mr. Nasser Bourita, the Minister of Economy and Finance , Ms. Nadia Fettah, the Minister of Equipment and Water, Mr. Nizar Baraka, the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mr. Mohamed Sadiki, the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Ms. Leila Benali, the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mr. Mohamed Abdeljalil, the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and evaluation of Public policies, Mr. Mohcine Jazouli, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, Mr. Faouzi Lekjaa, and the Chamberlain of His Majesty the King, Sidi Mohammed Alaoui.

The official delegation also includes Mr. Ahmed Tazi, Ambassador of Morocco to the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Mohamed Benchaaboun, Director General of the Mohammed VI Fund for Investment, Mr. Abdellatif Zaghnoun, Director General of the National Strategic Management Agency of State Participations and monitoring the performance of public establishments and enterprises, Mr. Abdelhamid Addou, President and CEO of RAM, Ms. Amina Benkhadra, Director General of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Mr. Mostafa Terrab, Chairman and CEO of the OCP group, Mr. Abderrahim El Hafidi, Director General of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, Mr. Mohamed Rabii Khlie, Director General of the National Office of Chemins de Fer, Mr. Faiçal Laaraichi, Chairman and CEO of the National Radio and Television Company and Soread 2M, Mr. Karim Bouzida, Project Manager at the Royal Cabinet, Mr. El Hassan El Asri, Director of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, and Mr. Abdelouahed El Karroumi, Director of Financing at the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development, as well as several senior personalities.

MAP: 04/12/2023

