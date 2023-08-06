An older adult was found dead on a public road in Paz de Ariporo – news

Through Disaster Risk Management, the construction and adaptation of a road section of almost half a kilometer is carried out, to maintain communication to the villages of La Palmita, Las Delicias and part of the Tablón de Tacare.

According to Arvey Méndez, director of Disaster Risk Management in Casanare, the community reported the emergency site, which presented a high risk of bank collapse and total loss, for which machinery was mobilized to carry out this opening of a road, through a sector where the peasants themselves had built a trail.

With the support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office and in coordination with community leaders, work is being done on this road, which benefits more than 80 peasant families that produce coffee, cocoa, bananas, and other farm products.

Johana González, one of the people who reported the emergency and president of the village of La Palmita, highlighted the work of the Departmental Administration, which has been timely and fast.

Source: Disaster Risk Management, Casanare

