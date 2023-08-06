Home » An older adult was found dead on a public road in Paz de Ariporo – news
News

An older adult was found dead on a public road in Paz de Ariporo – news

by admin
An older adult was found dead on a public road in Paz de Ariporo – news

Through Disaster Risk Management, the construction and adaptation of a road section of almost half a kilometer is carried out, to maintain communication to the villages of La Palmita, Las Delicias and part of the Tablón de Tacare.

According to Arvey Méndez, director of Disaster Risk Management in Casanare, the community reported the emergency site, which presented a high risk of bank collapse and total loss, for which machinery was mobilized to carry out this opening of a road, through a sector where the peasants themselves had built a trail.

With the support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office and in coordination with community leaders, work is being done on this road, which benefits more than 80 peasant families that produce coffee, cocoa, bananas, and other farm products.

Johana González, one of the people who reported the emergency and president of the village of La Palmita, highlighted the work of the Departmental Administration, which has been timely and fast.

Source: Disaster Risk Management, Casanare

See also  Seventh return to Alto Andágueda of indigenous people settled in Bogotá

You may also like

The King of Fighters 13: Global Match has...

Three and a half kilos of gold worth...

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing Leads Efforts for Flood...

Who was Luz Mery Tristán, skating champion murdered...

even primary programming will be possible online. What...

Nawab Shah: ’28 deaths’ due to overturning of...

Deadly Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Two Hospitalized...

Vallenato singer involved in the case of Nicolás...

Ministry of Water Resources Establishes Working Groups for...

Ayo Edebiri can’t wait to make her MCU...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy