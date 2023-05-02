An onboarding flowchart with draw.io – the “marauder’s map” for new hires

Starting a new job is a bit like stepping through a magical portal into a fantasy world (it might even be called “Connectalot”…): everything is new and different. New rules and skills to learn, untold knowledge to discover…

If you are active on the Employer side, you should make this new hire journey “feel” like an exciting, fun adventure (e.g. like this one) – and not one of the somber and dangerous variety. And this is where your onboarding process comes in! A well thought-out, employee-centric onboarding process fuels employee engagement and productivity, reduces turnover, and all in all ensures a strong and harmonious company culture that makes your company attractive to future employees (an important factor in times of talent shortage).

Onboarding as an image: using a flowchart

In order for your teams and your new employees to quickly understand where the journey is going, it is important that you visualize the process – for example with the help of a diagram.

To make things a little easier for you, we took inspiration from Harry Potter: Surely you know “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, the first book in the successful series. Then you know that 11 year old Harry knows next to nothing about Hogwarts when he gets there. It’s been a few weeks from Day 1 to when he confronts a troll (and saves Hermione with Ron) – and by then the school has almost become a home to him.

We’ll show you how to set up a flowchart for your onboarding process, and even more: how to add a pinch of interactive magic to it. Follow us to platform 9 ⅘ and get on the draw.io express!

What is an onboarding flowchart?

Onboarding describes, quite soberly, the process of hiring new employees: How they are integrated into your company and acquire the knowledge and skills to be able to do their new job well. An onboarding flowchart is a visualization option for this process, including the individual stations that the new employee goes through in the first few weeks and months. It makes it clear in which order and by when they have to be completed.

For anyone new to your organization, the chart is as comfortable as a chocolate frog, and it gives your teams clarity about their role in the process.

Get ready for the visualization

Before you create your diagram, you should of course first be clear about all the details of your onboarding process. While onboarding can be a mystical art per se, the intricacies of which can fill entire tomes, just a few of these are absolutely essential for your diagram to start with:

What period of time is planned for the process? A standard is generally 90 days. What are the main phases in it? For example day 1, week 1-4, the 2nd month etc.

What tasks and responsibilities should your new employee take on during induction, what should he/she learn new during this time?

What equipment is required for this role?

How do you convey the values ​​and history of the company to the newbie? And how do you make sure that he*she really feels welcome?

When you’ve fully penetrated these individual elements within your process, it’s time to conjure up (with a little help, not from Moony) the magic map that will henceforth lead your new hires to the goal (= to the end of their probationary period). , paw, wormtail and crown, but probably from draw.io)!

Design your onboarding flowchart

In a classic way, your flowchart can have an X-axis showing the progression over time, broken down into the different phases of onboarding.

When you open draw.io in your Confluence, you can choose whether you want to start with a completely white canvas or prefer to use a template. There are actually quite a few flowchart templates in the library that are eligible, but for our example we’re starting from scratch.

Set the structure

In the menu on the left is the item “Shapes”. Select the rectangular shape here and drag it onto your canvas. Resize the rectangle so it covers most of the canvas, then type in the title of your chart. Next, drag several rectangle shapes from the menu – then place them on the left side of your canvas and arrange them one below the other with some space between each. The rectangles symbolize the different phases of your onboarding timeline – so label them correctly (just click and type)!

The first phase could B. “Offer accepted”, or “Future employees” or “Day 1”. You can change the color and outline of your shapes at any time using the “Style” menu on the right. When everything is to your liking, use the “line” shape at the end to place spacers between each phase.

You have created a simple but functional structure for your diagram. This is a quick and pragmatic solution, and you’ll probably want to spend some more time customizing the design to suit your business and its specific needs.

In the course of fine-tuning, you might come up with the idea of ​​designing something that can also be reused for other employees. On the one hand, you can do this by using different levels (“layers”):

To do this, click Format > Arrange > Layers in the right menu or use the shortcut Ctrl/Cmd+Shft+L to open the Layers menu. The elements you added up to this point are now in the background layer. You can save this layer and create a new layer where you can sketch the next step. If you create a new level for each employee onboarding process – e.g. For example, for software engineers, marketing people, sales people, etc. – you can keep all your diagrams together in one place and quickly switch between them at any time.

Add more steps

Once your structure is in place, you can also visualize the different tasks, documentation, equipment and everything that new employees can expect during their onboarding in the diagram. Most charts start at the point where your candidate signs the offer. Or, transferred to Hogwarts: When the young witch or wizard receives an invitation to Hogwarts. Drag any shape to the top left corner of your diagram. Add a label by double-clicking + tapping. Then change the style using the “Style” menu on the right.

Although you can easily drag shapes onto the canvas at any time and create connecting lines, draw.io also allows you to link certain shapes to one another. All you have to do is hover your cursor over a shape, click the blue arrow that appeared, and then choose the next shape you want to use. draw.io then automatically creates this new combination form including the connecting arrow.

In addition to the preset shapes, draw.io has a large library full of icons that you can also use for your diagram. If new employees are given a laptop when they join, why not insert a corresponding computer icon? You can also drag and drop your own images onto the canvas and completely customize your diagram to suit your company.

Make your onboarding magically interactive!

If you use draw.io for your diagram, this has a big advantage: because draw.io is right where your teams work every day – in Confluence. For your onboarding flowchart, this means that your diagram can be much more than “just” the detailed map for new hires—if you make it part of the process yourself.

So just add links to other Confluence pages that have important info, explanations, instructions, or tasks for new hires: Are there specific pages of documentation a newbie needs to read? Then you can reference those pages directly in your chart. To do this, right-click a shape and then click “Edit Link”. From there, add a link to the relevant Confluence page or to an external website, and when the collaborator clicks the shape, they will be redirected to the linked page.

For more interactivity, you can build checkboxes or buttons into your diagram and let off steam creatively: how about a progress bar that updates whenever the user clicks a certain button? Or make the whole onboarding playful – by unlocking new steps in the diagram as soon as the newbie has completed certain tasks? As you can see, there are tons of ways to even bring some gamification into onboarding!

Enchant future employees with your draw.io onboarding diagram

As your new hires explore the many mysteries and wonders of your business, they’ll proceed with confidence thanks to their customized Marauder’s Map. With draw.io you can quickly create an onboarding flowchart that reflects your branding and is also embedded in Confluence.

So, what are you waiting for! Make your way to Bahnsteig “Atlassian Marketplace” and hop on the draw.io express, which lets you use draw.io for Confluence and for Jira 30 days free trial!

Have you been using draw.io for a long time? Then take a look our YouTube channel over: There you will find a complete playlist with everything you need to know about flowcharts in draw.io.

For tips and tricks from practice – from users for users – you are welcome to contact us Social Media consequences. We would be happy if you would like to share your experiences there!

And now: Happy diagramming!

