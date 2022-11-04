Home News An Opec for metals – International
“Indonesia is studying the creation of a cartel for the trading of metals similar to OPEC, the one formed by the oil-producing countries”, writes the Financial Times. This was confirmed by Bahlil Lahadalia, the Indonesian minister of investments. The body should focus on metals such as nickel and cobalt, which are indispensable in the manufacture of batteries and in general in the energy transition. Indonesia is currently the world‘s largest producer of nickel and holds a quarter of the metal’s reserves, with which it ensures 38 percent of global production. However, the British daily notes, it will not be easy to carry out the project because, unlike the OPEC countries, where the extraction of crude oil is in the hands of state-owned companies, in Indonesia and other countries the extraction of metals depends on private companies, often foreign.

