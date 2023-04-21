An opportunity for a participatory health reform in Colombia

By: Harold Salamanca

In Colombia, the health reform has been a controversial and highly debated issue. However, little or nothing is taken into account the opinion of us users of the health system. From this reflection the following question arises: What would be the possible implications of using a technological platform to involve a greater number of people in the law-making process, and how this could contribute to further strengthen our participatory democracy? In this opinion column, we will discuss the possible implications of using collective intelligence for health reform in Colombia.

First, the use of collective intelligence can allow the participation of a much larger number of citizens in health reform. By doing this, we can get a much more accurate picture of what the general population wants and needs when it comes to health care. Second, the use of collective intelligence helps ensure that health reform is more transparent and fair. This can help prevent a small group of special interest people from influencing the drafting of the reform.

However, it is important to note that the use of collective intelligence can also have certain risks and challenges. One of the biggest challenges would be ensuring that technology is accessible to all people, regardless of their level of education or technological skills. Another challenge would be to ensure that the results of collective intelligence are used effectively in law-making. Often the results can be so vast and diverse that it becomes difficult to synthesize and use them effectively.

In conclusion, the use of collective intelligence for health reform in Colombia could have the potential to strengthen our democracy and improve the law-making process. If adequate measures are implemented to guarantee the accessibility and security of technology, and effective tools are used to synthesize the information, this could be an innovative way of involving citizens in the creation of public policies. As a society, we must explore all possible ways to involve people in the democratic process and use technology and experience from other countries to make our system more participatory and fair.