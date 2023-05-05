An opportunity to correct the direction of foreign policy

The leak of the record of the important conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and an assistant on foreign policy issues is a matter of concern regarding national security issues, but the part of the conversation that has come out is a source of satisfaction. Along with this, there is also a message and it also shows the trend and direction of the country’s policy, which if implemented, the country can enter a new era of foreign policy. Russia is concerned about the UN vote on the Ukraine conflict, with an aide advising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that supporting the resolution could jeopardize Pakistan’s trade and energy deals with Russia, and that supporting the resolution would change Pakistan’s position. According to leaked documents, Hina Rabbani Khar said that Pakistan should avoid appeasing the West. Pakistan’s desire to maintain a strategic partnership with the US would sacrifice the full benefits of the original strategic partnership with China. Washington Post. According to the Pakistani authorities have refused to comment on the leaked documents. The report of the American newspaper Washington Post on the decreasing international support for the war in Ukraine. It is devoid of leash and public sentiments and national and national interest. Due to this kind of policy, today the country is suffering from the situation of neither staying here nor staying here, but the point of satisfaction is that the opinion of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is very clear. And it is the interpretation of public aspirations. The changing world conditions require that Pakistan also make a clear change in its foreign policy and give the impression of being a reliable ally in the region and being a part of development. Actions such as the acquisition of oil from Russia and the arrival of LNG shipments require the establishment of clear and trusting relations with Russia and China. In this context, there should be no room for ambiguity and riding two boats. But it should be moderate so that the major countries of the region are not affected by the effects of relations. It should be expected that the government will adopt the way of formulating policy and making decisions according to public aspirations in this regard.