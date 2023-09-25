An oral question with debate addressed to the Minister of Rural Development

An oral question with debate to be submitted to the office of the National Assembly by the elected representative of the Kabinda territory, Charles Mani NGOYI LUBAMBA against the Minister of Rural Development in relation to the evolution of the execution of maintenance works agricultural service roads throughout the national territory.

According to this framework of the AFDC-A, it is a normal parliamentary exercise which consists of the control of the actions of the executive and in accordance with the requirements of articles 100, 138 of the constitution and 168, 169 and 174 of the internal regulations of the “national assembly,” he told Matininfos.net this Saturday, September 23, 2023.

While waiting for the plenary, the serene elected representative of Kabinda wants to obtain ample explanations from Minister François Robota on the use of all the funds disbursed each year for the execution of maintenance work on agricultural service roads in the 26 provinces and 145 territories of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The observation on the ground reveals the non-execution of this work in certain territories, in this case the territories of Kabinda and Lubao by the contracting companies with the Office of Roads and Drainages (OVD).

File to follow!

Jules Ninda

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

