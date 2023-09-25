Home » An oral question with debate addressed to the Minister of Rural Development
News

An oral question with debate addressed to the Minister of Rural Development

by admin
An oral question with debate addressed to the Minister of Rural Development

An oral question with debate to be submitted to the office of the National Assembly by the elected representative of the Kabinda territory, Charles Mani NGOYI LUBAMBA against the Minister of Rural Development in relation to the evolution of the execution of maintenance works agricultural service roads throughout the national territory.

According to this framework of the AFDC-A, it is a normal parliamentary exercise which consists of the control of the actions of the executive and in accordance with the requirements of articles 100, 138 of the constitution and 168, 169 and 174 of the internal regulations of the “national assembly,” he told Matininfos.net this Saturday, September 23, 2023.

While waiting for the plenary, the serene elected representative of Kabinda wants to obtain ample explanations from Minister François Robota on the use of all the funds disbursed each year for the execution of maintenance work on agricultural service roads in the 26 provinces and 145 territories of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The observation on the ground reveals the non-execution of this work in certain territories, in this case the territories of Kabinda and Lubao by the contracting companies with the Office of Roads and Drainages (OVD).

File to follow!

Jules Ninda

See also  Frassinetto, a 75-year-old mushroom hunter from Rivarolo falls and breaks a femur

You may also like

Dosquebradas wants to be recertified as a Sustainable...

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Importance of Sustainable Transportation in...

Italy is angry about German financial aid for...

Africa’s leaders warn of malaria emergency and call...

Massive Alligator Found Carrying Possible Human Victim in...

Tremendous crash of a truck against the curb...

Burgenland in the final – nomination for the...

Cuban President Díaz-Canel Confronts Unjust Blockade and Addresses...

North Kivu: civil society in Masisi welcomes the...

Crocodile found with human remains in its jaw

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy