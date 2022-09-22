Home News An outbreak of avian in Silea, the Crisis Unit met
An outbreak of avian in Silea, the Crisis Unit met

An outbreak of avian flu occurred in a herd of about 700 heads in the municipality of Silea. In the light of the samplings carried out by the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, which today gave a positive result for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Crisis Unit of the Veneto Region met, in which Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana and the IZS participated. .

Ulss 2 has issued the ordinance for the killing of animals and identified the company in charge, which will proceed using the methodologies provided for so that the operation takes place without suffering from the animals. An ordinance by the President of the Region is also being prepared in which various measures will be taken in the protection zone (within 3 kilometers of the outbreak) and in the surveillance zone (up to 10 kilometers).

The Crisis unit appeals to the owners of farms, even small ones or family members who are within 10 kilometers of the outbreak, to immediately report the possible occurrence of abnormal mortality to the ULSS veterinarians, who will carry out the analyzes.

