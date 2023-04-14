In the plenary session, the Draft Agreement was also approved by a qualified majority on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the 2002 coup.

This Thursday, the plenary of the National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved the Draft Agreement for the Defense of the Territory of Guayana Esequiba and territorial sovereignty, on the occasion of the Pronouncement of the International Court of Justice in relation to the preliminary objections of admissibility presented by Venezuela.

The agreement includes support for the policies, plans and programs undertaken by President Nicolás Maduro for the defense of the Essequibo territory.

“This people is not giving up nor is it going to give up, nor is it going to allow us to lose even one millimeter of our territory in any way,” Deputy Hermann Escarrá asserted before the plenary session, when presenting the agreement.

“Venezuela is going to be respected and is respected,” he added, highlighting in this regard the legacy of the Liberator in defending the sovereignty of the country.

“There is no way for us to lose our territory. It is our territory and it will continue to be ours for our children and our children’s children,” Escarrá said.

In his speech, the deputy explained that it is prohibited to modify the national territory by any arbitration award. “We have a constitution that expressly prohibits it,” he noted.

Likewise, he indicated that the National Assembly will contribute to the policies of President Nicolás Maduro regarding the defense of Guayana Esequiba.

In this sense, Escarrá asked the parliamentarians to support the efforts of the President and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, as coordinator of the commission in charge of the issue.

“There is no opposition or government here, there are Venezuelans here who are going to defend our territory,” said the deputy.

Approved agreement for 21 years of events of April 2002

Similarly, in this Thursday’s session of the National Assembly, the Draft Agreement was approved by a qualified majority on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the events of April 11, 12 and 13, 2002.

After going through the actions that led to the events of April 2002, Deputy Rodolfo Sanz, in charge of presenting the Draft Agreement, pointed out that they were carefully planned.

Likewise, he highlighted the need to pay tribute to the patriots of Puente Llaguno who fell while preventing the planned massacre from taking place.

Regarding the response to the coup actions, Sanz asserted that they underestimated the people, their union with Chávez, the Constitution and the political conscience of the people. “They were hitting the will of the people,” he said, “and they also underestimated Chávez’s courage,” he added.

«With Chávez we continue to win battles! Sanz asserted », and added: « Whenever he comes, how he comes, all 11 will have his 13! », he exclaimed.

