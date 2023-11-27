An underestimated risk factor for pancreatic cancer

Current research suggests a link between elevated insulin levels, which can be attributed to an unhealthy diet and obesity, and the development of pancreatic cancer.

This Krebsart is one of the most important in Germany most common occurring cancers. It is also one of the most dangerous, and has a special one low survival rate.

Insulin and pancreatic cancer

Insulin resistance associated with obesity and diabetes is considered a Risk factor known to cause pancreatic cancer. Insulin resistance is a condition in which the body’s cells do not respond effectively to insulin, which can lead to elevated blood sugar levels and potentially promote the development of type 2 diabetes.

The current research results from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in the journal “Cell Metabolism” illustrate this mechanism. Excess insulin causes the cells in the pancreas that are responsible for making digestive juice to become overstimulated. This provokes inflammation and causes these cells to transform into a pre-cancerous state.

Does insulin promote other types of cancer?

Additionally has one Overview study, published in the prestigious journal Nature, showed that problems with insulin metabolism can affect the effectiveness of cancer treatments. Given the increasing problems of obesity and diabetes worldwide and the fact that high insulin levels can contribute to treatment failure, the importance of a fundamental understanding of the role of insulin in the context of cancer development is emphasized.

Unlike healthy cells, cancer cells rely on glucose as their main source of energy and cannot metabolize fats efficiently. Reducing dietary glucose intake could therefore help starve and eliminate cancer cells.

Cancer cells benefit from increased blood sugar levels, which can occur due to insulin resistance, promoting the growth of these cells. A recently published one Study in the journal Diabetes Care suggests that the diabetes drug metformin, which lowers blood sugar levels, may reduce the risk of cancer. It improves sensitivity to insulin and reduces the production of glucose in the liver.

Previous research also showed that patients with lower insulin levels had a lower risk of developing cancer.

Blood sugar level is crucial

According to Dr. Gallagher, an assistant professor in the division of endocrinology, diabetes and bone diseases at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, high insulin levels can precede diabetes and elevated blood sugar levels by years.

Strategies to lower circulating insulin levels could also reduce the risk of cancer. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, and weight loss can all help lower insulin levels.

Recommendations to keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range:

Eat a balanced and nutritious diet

Eating whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains helps regulate blood sugar levels. Foods rich in fiber are particularly recommended as they promote slow digestion and prevent blood sugar spikes. It is advisable to choose healthy fats such as avocados and nuts instead of saturated or trans fats. Pay attention to the portion sizes of meals

Even healthy foods can raise blood sugar if consumed in large quantities. Monitoring portion sizes by using smaller plates and practicing mindful eating are helpful approaches. Mindful eating means consciously concentrating on the moment of eating, noticing the flavors, textures and sensations, avoiding distractions and thereby preventing overeating. Engage in regular physical activity

Regular exercise is particularly beneficial for people with diabetes or at risk of diabetes. It improves insulin sensitivity and makes it easier to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

This article does not replace medical advice. If you have any health questions, please contact your doctor or pharmacist.

First appeared on theepochtimes.com under the title „Insulin Resistance Is a Silent Driver of Pancreatic Cancer: Study“ (German adaptation kr)