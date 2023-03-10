Do you remember – we recently announced that we wanted to take you into the world of high fantasy, RPG (Role-Playing Games), magic – topped off with a few helpful GM tips on how to make diagrams in all colors and shapes (and thus draw.io) can also be used in an ongoing adventure. The story will be continued here in our blog at regular intervals – we look forward to you joining us!

So let’s follow in the footsteps of a team of unlikely heroes (any resemblance to real people is purely coincidental!) who, as forces of good, face many challenges…

The draw.io adventure or: “And this is where the story begins”

It’s a cold for this time of year day in Wiesbaden, and a cool breeze is blowing through the streets past the entrance of Inatech, a game developer best known for the hit MMORPG* Planet of Battlecraft. Four members of the “Fiends and Foes” team are meeting on the 14th floor for an unpopular obligatory appointment – ​​the regular meeting with the project manager to discuss the current state of affairs. They have no idea that what appears to be a normal working day will soon turn into a life-or-death struggle…

From meetings and whiteboards

Caroline, the product marketing manager, walks into the meeting room with a double espresso in hand. There, project manager Basti is once again arguing with the senior software engineer Pauline. Caroline sighs inwardly, sits down at her usual place at the table and gives the product manager Angie and agile coach Marcus, who are already seated, a knowing look: It’s going to be one of “those” meetings again.

“Basti, I’m just saying that we could be more efficient in these meetings if we worked with a digital whiteboard. That would give us a lot of benefits – we could collaborate better, track ideas better, and if someone isn’t in the office, he or she can just remotely join in and collaborate,” says Pauline, sounding frustrated. She has a Confluence page open on her laptop, showing a similar whiteboard.

Basti raises his hands: “Ooooh, with all my love, but I’m not thinking about another new tool right now. Let’s just go ahead and use our normal tool, e-Plan 2000 – that would be great.” Pauline interjects: “But that’s just the genius! A whiteboard editor is already integrated in our diagram tool. We don’t need another tool, we already have it!” But Basti shakes his head and pushes his glasses up his nose: “Please continue to use e-Plan 2000. – Ah, I see, Caroline is here, let’s get started right away, ok?”

The other three nod in resignation and Basti turns to his flipchart. Only now does the full extent of the misery become apparent: he has prepared almost 30 charts. Caroline looks down at the cup in her hand and silently curses herself for not having a triple espresso with her.

Just at that moment, the light in the room begins to flicker. The team looks up uneasily. A dull rumble can be heard, which gets louder and louder. The blinds on the windows rattled, the noise increased, dust trickled from the ceiling. And now the ground itself begins to vibrate, so violently that soon no one can stand up. “Earthquake!” someone yells. Suddenly, a bright flash of lightning flashes across the room – and then a bright rainbow of all colors shoots out of the middle of the conference table! As if gripped by an invisible hand, a mysterious force pulls Caroline, Marcus, Angie and Pauline towards the opening portal and in no time they find themselves on a cold stone floor.

From Zero to Hero

Acrid smoke hangs in the air, someone coughs. Confused, Caroline blinks a few times to clear her vision, and soon she becomes aware of a murmur of voices around her. Someone reaches out to help her to her feet. When the young woman stands up, she sees an elderly man in a long, luxurious robe with a golden crown on his head. Behind him rises an ornate throne flanked by what appear to be the most dedicated Robin Hood cosplayers Caroline has ever seen. She shakes her head in confusion at this wondrous sight, suddenly hearing Marcus’ familiar voice behind her say, “Uh, guys…why am I so small?”.

Caroline turns around – and if she thought it couldn’t get any weirder, she’s proven wrong because the other members of her team are clearly not human anymore. Since Caroline was once at a long movie night where all 3 parts of “The Lord of the Rings” were shown, some things are at least not unknown to her: Something happened to Pauline’s ears – they look like Arwen’s and Legolas’. And Marcus was right – he is a short, bearded dwarf and would easily pass for Gimli’s younger brother. Angie, on the other hand, has taken the form of a humanoid cat. And only now does Caroline realize that she herself, who normally has a rather inconspicuous build, is suddenly bursting with muscles.

This is all too much. The four look at each other in panic, and despite her new muscles, the product marketing manager feels fear begin to grip her heart. What’s happening? Is it a dream – or maybe more of a nightmare?

But before the situation escalates, the supposed king claps his hands loudly and calm returns. All members of team “Fiends and Foes” look at the tall figure (hoping that this isn’t the boss enemy). “Please, Caroline, Pauline, Marcus and Angie, calm down. You are safe here, and the confusion over your unexpected journey should soon subside. I will explain everything to you.”

Those spoken to take a deep breath, and while Pauline whispers, “It doesn’t hurt to listen,” everyone decides for themselves that that’s a good suggestion. The old man looks at them all in turn and begins to tell them: “I am King Gaudenz the Elder and I welcome you to my home. I apologize for your uncomfortable and traumatic journey and for being abducted without permission, but the circumstances are so pressing that there was unfortunately no time for the usual pleasantries.”

The king leans towards his four colleagues and his eyes grow sad. “I had no choice, for the lives of my people are at stake. A darkness looms on the horizon that I can no longer fight alone. And the only thing standing in its way is you.”

Inspiration for this week’s chart

Nobody likes tedious, lengthy and unproductive meetings. Our tip: Use digital whiteboards like those from draw.io. They help keep meetings on track and make your team more productive. As Pauline mentions in our story, with draw.io whiteboards, even team members working remotely can work on a whiteboard in parallel with everyone else, in real time.

If you want to embark on an adventure with Caroline, Pauline, Marcus and Angie and need a little help to get started – character arcs can also be created excellently with draw.io. How about a kfree and non-binding demowhere we show you how draw.io can make everyday work and questing easier and more productive – not just for you, but for your entire team?

And don’t forget to check us out Team ‘23 to visit! If you can’t make it to Las Vegas: up Social Media we will keep you up to date on everything.

* MMORPG: Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game

