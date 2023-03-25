At this point there could be an introduction to how useful diagrams are for visualization and how our tool draw.io can support you in creating different types of diagrams, regardless of whether you want to represent a new process or need a basis for making decisions about purchasing or want to explain your branching model to new team members.

The draw.io adventure part 2: Of problems, decisions and new powers

King Gaudenz keeps wringing his hands while his guards (who still remind Caroline of Robin Hood cosplayers) nervously tread water. The silence is broken only by a soft cough from the ranks of the guards. The king once again turns to his “guests”, raises his hands in a soothing gesture and begins “Please, I understand …”, but at this point Caroline is getting too carried away.

Without effort, she lifts her new armored left foot and takes a brisk step toward Gaudenz the Elder. There is a loud rumble as her foot hits the stone floor, the sound echoing through the great throne room like thunder. The men behind the king jump, almost trip over the hems of their cloaks, then straighten up and take a few steps backwards. The king’s robes flutter and dust falls gently from the ceiling, but his expression doesn’t change and retains its open, friendly expression. “Are you afraid of ME?” Caroline asks herself.

The former Product Marketing Manager glances down at herself and at her feet in the heavy armor. To her own amazement, she sees that small cracks have formed in the ground where her left foot is. “Like Godzilla,” she thought.

But her newfound strength is just one of many things that are very, very wrong here. So she turns to the king, and even though it’s obviously difficult for her to remain calm, she says in a controlled voice: “Why are we here? Explain what is this all about?” Gaudenz the Elder swallows and composes himself for a moment, but Caroline can see a glimmer of hope in his eyes as he surveys the cracks in the stone floor. “Please allow me to just show you. Because visualizations say more than words can,” he says simply.

A picture of the situation or: The drama is taking its course

Gaudenz gestures for everyone to follow him and strides past the group to a large, glazed balcony door that appears to lead outside.

Caroline sighs and glances at her colleagues. Marcus is in the process of taking a closer look at Angie and her new form. “Angie, can you handle the door? Or do you just want to sit in front of it and wait for us to open it for you?” The one so addressed drops her paws and gives the dwarf a contemptuous look, which quickly turns to mild amusement. Before Angie can reply, however, Caroline nods to her friends to follow the king. The guards exchange doubtful glances, unsure of what to do, and finally – at a reasonable distance – also move.

The small procession joins the monarch in the midday sun that warms the large balcony of the palace. From here you have a wonderful view over the city – a medieval panorama opens up to the team, who only knew “Fiends and Foes” an hour ago from their own development. Gaudenz turns to his hesitant rescuers and his eyes are filled with sorrow. “Look at it, see the suffering of my people!”

Moved by the king’s emotions, Marcus steps forward and surveys the streets of the metropolis intently. “Well, I don’t see anything,” says the dwarf, amazed. “That’s the problem right now,” says Pauline next to him, who can see everything very precisely with her sharp elf eyes. “This town is completely empty, nothing is moving down there. Look at the market place, there are stalls with goods everywhere, but everything is moldy or rusted, there are no market people vying for the customers’ attention, there is no one at all .It’s a ghost town!”

Beside Pauline, the ruler of the empty city is clinging to the ornate border of the balcony, his knuckles turning white.

“My beautiful Connectalot! Something evil has descended upon my realm and carried away my subjects. One by one they have vanished overnight, and the few that remain have taken refuge in the chapel or are in the halls of my palace , right behind you. The bad thing is, no one has ever seen anything, and everyone I’ve sent out has met the same fate – they’ve just disappeared from the face of the earth. There’s nothing I can do anymore. This is the reason I brought you here, as strangers, you who work together as a team as one, who have internalized the cooperation to the smallest detail – I know what you are doing, you are familiar with all kinds of living beings! Even if the individual falters, the collaboration will not fail!”

How the adventure almost ends and an unexpected twist

Angie, who seems to have gotten used to her now pricked ears, looks at the king in bewilderment. “But we’re game developers! And yes, we’re a really good team – as long as Bill doesn’t interfere – but what we do is all made up, none of it is real. We don’t know anything about fighting monsters – we just make them up!”

“What you already know makes you unique. You create the rest with your new manifestations.” Gaudenz the Elder bows slightly to the newcomers, “Please, we need you, I promise I won’t hassle you. If you refuse my request, I will send you safely home.”

Pauline sees a faint spark of hope flicker in the bowed monarch’s eyes again. Touched by this sight, she wants to answer, but Marcus forestalls her. “I think I speak on behalf of my friends when I say that we are deeply moved by your grief.” The dwarfed agile coach places an armored hand on Gaudenz’s shoulder. “But this is bigger than the four of us. We’re not fighters, not heroes, we’re not the help you’re looking for. Really, I wish I could help your people, but we’re not who you think we are .”

The king straightens up, his face showing sadness and fear. “Very well, I will keep my word. Please allow me…” But he is interrupted. “FIRE,” calls Pauline, her eyes on the horizon. “Back there, that big building – it’s on fire!” Gaudenz whirls around and pales. “That’s the chapel! Pastor App and the rest of my subjects are in there!” – “An app fire?” whispers Marcus, watching in disbelief as black smoke rises into the sky like the hostile fist of a gigantic monster.

