Home » An unforgettable Christmas: blind schoolgirl with a brain tumor is invited to tea with British Queen Camilla
News

An unforgettable Christmas: blind schoolgirl with a brain tumor is invited to tea with British Queen Camilla

by admin

Seven-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Taylor had a magical Christmas with her family on Monday. Olivia, who is blind and has been battling cancer for years, was invited by Britain’s Queen Camilla to drink tea and eat pastries at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. “It’s great that she was able to do this during a good time,” said mom Lisa Taylor.

Olivia Taylor was just 17 months old when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Shortly after that diagnosis, she also became blind. She underwent chemotherapy for most of her childhood, and even now many more treatments are planned. But Olivia is undaunted despite her diagnosis. For example, she sang a few songs with her choir at Buckingham Palace during the coronation of King Charles. British Queen Camilla found Olivia’s story so moving that she invited the girl and her family to Windsor Castle for pastries and tea. Olivia was full of enthusiasm when she met the queen on Monday. The girl and her sister Imogen (4) were pampered with a goodie bag and afterwards were allowed to drink their first ever cup of tea from a royal cup.

The queen was also treated: Olivia sang ‘Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ for Camilla after her afternoon snack. “She’s amazing, she has so much spirit,” she said afterwards to mom Lisa and dad Matt.

See also  He gives no news of himself, his sister calls for help: a 66-year-old man found dead at home

You may also like

There is disagreement in the 4th stage of...

Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Government...

Accenture, launch of the new Cyber ​​Fusion Center...

Noboa suspends military security for Vice President Abad

What is Eagle Pass like and where is...

The Fiesta de Mi Pueblo graced the Cali...

There is haze in Huanghuai and other places...

New digital innovation hubs, ranking of implementing entities...

Body of a woman appeared in Durán cemetery

Financial help to pay your bills in Florida,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy