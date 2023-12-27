An unforgettable Christmas: blind schoolgirl with a brain tumor is invited to tea with British Queen Camilla

Seven-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Taylor had a magical Christmas with her family on Monday. Olivia, who is blind and has been battling cancer for years, was invited by Britain’s Queen Camilla to drink tea and eat pastries at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. “It’s great that she was able to do this during a good time,” said mom Lisa Taylor.

Olivia Taylor was just 17 months old when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Shortly after that diagnosis, she also became blind. She underwent chemotherapy for most of her childhood, and even now many more treatments are planned. But Olivia is undaunted despite her diagnosis. For example, she sang a few songs with her choir at Buckingham Palace during the coronation of King Charles. British Queen Camilla found Olivia’s story so moving that she invited the girl and her family to Windsor Castle for pastries and tea. Olivia was full of enthusiasm when she met the queen on Monday. The girl and her sister Imogen (4) were pampered with a goodie bag and afterwards were allowed to drink their first ever cup of tea from a royal cup.

The queen was also treated: Olivia sang ‘Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ for Camilla after her afternoon snack. “She’s amazing, she has so much spirit,” she said afterwards to mom Lisa and dad Matt.

