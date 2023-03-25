By Redaction. In the March 23 edition, our editorial board made an unfortunate error colloquially known as a slip of the calami: we are referring to the note “A question to the Attorney General of the Republic, Rodolfo Delgado, who killed the pastor?”, in the that, mistakenly, we mentioned as 44 the years that have elapsed since then and not 43 as is correct, and inviting the head of the public ministry to reopen the investigations into the murder of the now Saint Romero of America, Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero. Now yes, 43 years ago.

Lapsus calami is a Latin phrase in current use that means “involuntary and unconscious mistake or stumble when writing»​for which we offer our most sincere apologies to our readers and subscribers. Our intention to rush out to remember the most tragic date in our recent history has been the only justification we have been able to use. diariolatino.net