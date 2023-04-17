an unknown lubricant leaks from the seabed, perhaps powerful incoming shocks » Science News

Fonte: Twitter/@EQuake_Analysis

In recent days, scientists have discovered a mysterious hot liquid escaping from the seabed Neighbor all’OregonUnited States, which they suspect may provide some clues about seismic activity in the Pacific Northwest.

The researchers, who were led by theUniversity of Washington, they called this discovery, the first of its kind, Pythia’s Oasis. It is located approximately 80 kilometers off the coast of Newport; the team used the ship’s sonar to identify unexpected plumes of bubbles emerged from the seabed, about 1.2 km below the surface of the ocean.

After further investigations, it was revealed that the liquid leaking from the seabed it was chemically distinguishable from the surrounding water, and which it contained a huge amount of boron e lithiumand a much lower number of chloride, potassium and magnesium.

As reported by IFLSciencehere are the statements made by Evan Solomonstudy co-author and associate professor of oceanography at the University of Washington: “They explored in that direction and what they saw was not just methane bubbles, but water pouring out of the seabed like a fire hose.. This is something I have never seen, and as far as I know it has never been observed before.”

A fact that is even more strange, is that the liquid was about 9°C hotter than the background temperature. This significant temperature difference means that the liquid originated from mega-thrust of the Cascadia deep beneath the earth’s surface, where temperatures are estimated between 150 and 250°C.

The massive area of subduction of Cascadia is located on one fault line between two giant tectonic plates. Given the deep underground origins of this hot liquid, the research team suspects that this liquid plays a role in the Earth’s tectonic activity.

Solomon argues that the fluid oozing from the fault zone it feels like a lubricant, which reduces the friction between the plates and allows them to slide gently against each other. Also, the loss of lubricant could be a worrying sign which indicates a voltage increase between the plateswhich could also include the high possibility of a earthquake.

Solomon he then added that: “The megathrust fault zone is like an air hockey table. If the fluid pressure is high, it is as if the air is on, meaning there is less friction and the two plates can slip. If the fluid pressure is lower, the two plates lock, and that’s when stress can build up”.

The research study was then published in the well-known journal Science Advances.