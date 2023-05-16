an unprecedented success From Benzinga Italy

© Reuters. Microsoft: an unprecedented success



Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard receives EU approval, shifting focus to UK decision, which could affect other global players.

Despite the uncertainties, Microsoft stock continues to rise, breaking above the symbolic $300 resistance level, signaling market optimism.

Microsoft’s current position is promising, with the stock up 44% since October 2022, and the potential deal with Activision could bolster that growth.

The European Union’s approval of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft Corp (:NASDAQ:) marks a major milestone toward the completion of this game-changing deal.

Attention is now turning to the United Kingdom, whose decision could lead other major global players, such as South Korea and China, to follow suit.

Despite the uncertainty, Microsoft shares continue to rise with unshakeable confidence.

Shares of Microsoft soared above the symbolic $300 resistance, sparking optimism for further growth.

While it’s unknown how much the stock may rise, the success of the Activision acquisition could amplify that progress.

While Microsoft’s stock price is on the rise, it is consolidating within a wide range that started in November 2021.

The lower and upper limits of this range are set at $213 and $349 respectively, with the latter representing an all-time high for the stock.

Potential weakness in the stock could be indicated if the price falls below the $300 support level.

However, extra caution is advised if the price breaks below the strong support level at $294 as this could indicate further weakness.

Despite past concerns, Microsoft’s current situation looks very promising. The company’s stock has posted a substantial 44% increase since the recent October 2022.

With the possibility of a deal with Activision in the near future, investors should be optimistic that the price will break all-time highs.

This could create profitable opportunities for the enrichment of their positions.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the UK’s decision, Microsoft has demonstrated resilience and a strong performance in the technology sector, showcasing its strategic moves and market leadership.

In the face of ever-changing market dynamics, investors must carefully monitor the evolution of events and prepare to make informed decisions that produce the best results.

After the close on Monday, May 15, the stock closed $309.46, up 0.16%.

