Home » An unusual heat wave hits part of South America in the dead of winter
News

An unusual heat wave hits part of South America in the dead of winter

by admin
An unusual heat wave hits part of South America in the dead of winter

Chile registers an unprecedented heat wave this winter, which has left some areas of the Andes mountain range without snow and has led central towns, such as Vicuña, to reach 37 degrees Celsius in the middle of August.

The Chilean Meteorological Directorate issued an Agrometeorological Warning this week for high temperatures due to a “warm ridge” that affects three central regions: Coquimbo, Valparaíso and Metropolitana, where the capital is located.

Coquimbo, which is located further north, is being the most affected, especially in the foothills, where there is hardly any snow and temperatures are reaching up to 30 degrees Celsius in the middle of the day.

The record was set by the town of Vicuña, 530 kilometers north of Santiago, which registered 37°C on Wednesday, the second highest winter temperature in the history of Chile, after the 37.3°C recorded in Copiapó in August 1951, according to the Meteorological Directorate.

In Santiago, where the population has left their coats at home for a few days, the thermometers could reach 25°C this weekend, almost 10 more than those normally registered in August.

Precordilleran peaks that can be seen from different points of the capital and that around this time are usually white on these days without snow.

Various experts are already warning that the lack of snow could affect the water supply in summer, especially in the capital, and that the high winter temperatures could affect the generation of fires.

The Minister of the Environment, Maisa Rojas, explained on Twitter that both the heat wave in Chile and the one that is being experienced in areas of the northern hemisphere is the product of the “overlapping” of global warming due to climate change and the phenomenon of El Child.

“We know the solution: urgently stop burning fossil fuels! Chile has had a Climate Change Law since last year in which we commit to be carbon neutral and climate resilient by 2050 at the latest,” Rojas said on Wednesday, when the record was broken in Vicuña.

See also  Esthefany Hernández, presented to the people of Pereira her campaign for the Council

South America is suffering from an intense drought that has lasted for years and that, in some countries such as Chile or Argentina, has affected sectors such as agriculture, with reduced harvests and losses of fertile land.

The climatologist from the University of Santiago, Raúl Cordero, assured national media that “this type of heat waves were not common 20 or 30 years ago, but now they have tripled.”

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

Military parade in commemoration of the 204th anniversary...

Tighter regulation is the price to pay for...

Petro’s son says the president did not know...

Local Officials Accused of Exploiting Flood Disaster in...

I don’t think this reform will improve the...

Massimo Giletti under investigation for defamation after Graviano’s...

Enner Valencia argued with his captain and pushed...

Serious Injury at Fun Spot America Amusement Park:...

Hitmen assassinate indigenous leader in Valle del Cauca

The National Defense Office and Ministry of Emergency...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy