An urgent message from Israel to King Mohammed VI recognizing the Moroccan Sahara

His Majesty King Mohammed VI – may God assist him – received a message from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, His Excellency Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu.

Through this message, the Israeli Prime Minister raised to the lofty flag of His Majesty – may God help him – the decision of the State of Israel to “recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the lands of Western Sahara.”

In this regard, the Israeli Prime Minister affirmed that his country’s position will be embodied in all the relevant works and documents of the Israeli government.

He also stressed that “the United Nations, regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, as well as all countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations” will be informed of this decision.

In his message to His Majesty the King, the Israeli Prime Minister stated that Israel is considering, positively, “opening a consulate for it in the city of Dakhla,” within the framework of consecrating this state decision.

