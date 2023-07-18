Home » An urgent message from Israel to King Mohammed VI recognizing the Moroccan Sahara
News

An urgent message from Israel to King Mohammed VI recognizing the Moroccan Sahara

by admin
An urgent message from Israel to King Mohammed VI recognizing the Moroccan Sahara

His Majesty King Mohammed VI – may God assist him – received a message from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, His Excellency Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu.

Through this message, the Israeli Prime Minister raised to the lofty flag of His Majesty – may God help him – the decision of the State of Israel to “recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the lands of Western Sahara.”

In this regard, the Israeli Prime Minister affirmed that his country’s position will be embodied in all the relevant works and documents of the Israeli government.

He also stressed that “the United Nations, regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, as well as all countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations” will be informed of this decision.

In his message to His Majesty the King, the Israeli Prime Minister stated that Israel is considering, positively, “opening a consulate for it in the city of Dakhla,” within the framework of consecrating this state decision.

electronic flag

See also  Representation in the outpatient emergency service, taking blood samples on behalf of the police (FG)

You may also like

the provisional electoral lists to be consulted from...

Spacious and comfortable apartment for sale – news

ViVi il Verde 2023, the Call to join...

Chunshuitang French fries 105 yuan She was surprised...

Hot Topics in the United States: China’s Monitoring...

Van driver died in an avalanche on the...

Municipality of Naples – Let’s rebuild it! Fundraising...

Oil prices rose amid expectations of a decline...

Still Haven’t Received Your Stimulus Check? Here’s How...

JEP recognizes the river as a victim of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy