The Briceños. How was the rating in your grand finale?



Caracol Televisión said goodbye this Tuesday, February 21, to another of its productions. It was about The Briceñosthe novel that told the story of a typical family of muleteers for three months that gets ahead despite the adversities of life.

The production had a great cast of the stature of actors such as César Mora, Juan Manuel Restrepo, Mario Espitia, Katherine Escobar, Carmenza Gonzalez, among others who gave life to this story with which thousands of Colombians connected.

In fact, recently Kantar Ibope Media, a company that is in charge of measuring and analyzing the rating in Latin America, presented its latest report on the rating this Tuesday, revealing how this production had fared in figures in its grand finale.

How did Los Briceños do in ratings?

Although this production started in the last places of the rating at the end of November 2022 when it was launched, achieving 4.85 points, on its opening night, a very low figure for the expectations that the channel had, little by little it was gaining strength. among the viewers because in his grand finale he managed to place himself among the first three places in the rating with 6.24 points.

Also read: Will Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe be parents?

Also: Part of the new song by Shakira and Karol G is filtered

It is worth mentioning that despite the fact that this production did not manage to rise further in the general rating table, Caracol Televisión continues to improve its figures after weeks ago the RCN Channel followed on its heels and even took first place with Survivor: La isla de the famous that has been falling in recent nights to occupy fourth place.

Rating for Tuesday, February 21, 2023