Ana de Nadie: When is its premiere?
Ana de Nadie is one of the productions most anticipated by RCN viewers. It will reach the screens of the national channel on March 1 starting at 9:30 p.m. The telenovela will mark the return of Paola Turbay to Colombian television.
The ex-queen and also a model, will be accompanied by Jorge Enrique Abello, remembered for his role as ‘Don Armando’ from ‘I am Betty, the ugly one’, also by Sebastián Carvajal, recognized for his recent role as Carlos Pérez in ‘Nurses’ from the same channel. In addition to these three great actors, a cast of equal importance will be in this production: Laura Archbold, Carlos Báez, Adriana Arango, Judy Enríquez, Andrés Toro, Lucho Velasco, Adriana Romero and Diana Wiswell.
The central story that Ana de Nadie will narrate will focus on the life of Ana Ocampo (Paola Turbay), a 50-year-old woman who discovers Horacio Valenzuela, her husband, being unfaithful to her. This marks the beginning of a complex moment that she will have to face and through which she will meet different people who will add experiences to this main character.
The Briceños. How was the rating in your grand finale?
Caracol Televisión said goodbye this Tuesday, February 21, to another of its productions. It was about The Briceñosthe novel that told the story of a typical family of muleteers for three months that gets ahead despite the adversities of life.
The production had a great cast of the stature of actors such as César Mora, Juan Manuel Restrepo, Mario Espitia, Katherine Escobar, Carmenza Gonzalez, among others who gave life to this story with which thousands of Colombians connected.
In fact, recently Kantar Ibope Media, a company that is in charge of measuring and analyzing the rating in Latin America, presented its latest report on the rating this Tuesday, revealing how this production had fared in figures in its grand finale.
How did Los Briceños do in ratings?
Although this production started in the last places of the rating at the end of November 2022 when it was launched, achieving 4.85 points, on its opening night, a very low figure for the expectations that the channel had, little by little it was gaining strength. among the viewers because in his grand finale he managed to place himself among the first three places in the rating with 6.24 points.
It is worth mentioning that despite the fact that this production did not manage to rise further in the general rating table, Caracol Televisión continues to improve its figures after weeks ago the RCN Channel followed on its heels and even took first place with Survivor: La isla de the famous that has been falling in recent nights to occupy fourth place.
Rating for Tuesday, February 21, 2023
- Noticias Caracol broadcast at 7:00 p.m. – 7.83 points
- The download, Caracol Television – 7.19 points
- Los Briceño, Caracol Television – 6.24 points
- Survivor: The island of celebrities, Canal RCN – 5.95 points
- Leandro Díaz, RCN Channel – 5.53 points