News

Ana del Castillo dared to sing a successful song by Karol G in vallenato

Ana del Castillo dared to sing a successful song by Karol G in vallenato

A video in which the Vallenato singer Ana del Castillo is seen interpreting one of the songs went viral on social networks. hit songs by Karol G: ‘While I heal my heart’.

Del Castillo managed to turn the song of the “queen of Latin trap” into a vallenato. ”Give me time / I’m not at my best / But I improve little by little, yes. Today I’m down, but I know that tomorrow it will be more beautiful”, sings the artist.

On several occasions, in interviews, the interpreter of ‘La voa hace boja’, has mentioned that she ‘loves’ the singer of reggaeton y pop latinoso he wants to sing one of his songs with her.

Right now I am focused on my career, on the fact that I want to record with Karol G. Karol little hand, if you see this interview I want to sing with you ‘My bed sounds…’, please, baby. A feat please thank you”, he expressed.

