the vallenato singer Ana Del Castillo announced the name of the person who will be in charge of managing all yours projects and musical presentations.

Is about Osman Hinojosayoung vallenato, business administrator, who assumes the challenge of coordinating one of the most media and talented artists of the vallenato genre.

“First of all, I thank God for this blessing of coming to Ana del Castillo’s group, as manager, where I will assume with professionalism, organization and discipline this important challenge. Ana del Castillo has unlimited projection and with ‘El Favor de Dios’, we are going to continue growing”, stressed.

Hinojosa was working as a manager in groups such as the Band of Five, as with artists like Ivan Zuleta and other singers, where he contributed his professional knowledge.

WHAT’S COMING

For now, Oscar hopes to start with right foot having around the corner several presentations in which the interpreter of ‘La cachera’ will be singing her new hits in this February month.

The artist will be present at the best concerts of the barranquilla carnival with the following schedule:

Friday February 17: Carnival Party – Barranquilla

Friday February 17: The Factory for the Street – Barranquilla

Ssaturday 18 february: Riohacha – public

Saturday 18 february: Metroconcert – Barranquilla

Domingo 19 february: Golden Gate Esplanade – Barranquilla

Domingo 19 february: Moys to the Street – Barranquilla

Sunday February 19: KZ Under the Stick and Mango – Santa Marta

Monday February 20: Parranda Moys – Barranquilla.