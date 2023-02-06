In an interview with journalist Adolfo Sanjuanello for your program ‘The women of my land’the vallenato singer Ana del Castillo He talked about his new songs and also about the plastic surgeries he has had.

The artist mentioned that some have been done and that for her it is totally normal.

“Yo I have breasts and I have lipo. If you have how to do it, you do it, and the person who doesn’t have it can put together and do it too, but they live like frustrated. And men are also tense, they want to hit you hard”clarified Ana Del Castillo.

Regarding his behavior, Del Castillo mentioned: “I have matured in some things, I have reconsidered, I have preferred not to do types of behavior as before, to go out with scandal, with rudeness. I want them to see me too singerthe artist, the friend.”