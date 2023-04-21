Home » Ana del Castillo revealed how she likes men: “I am screwed”
Ana del Castillo revealed how she likes men: “I am screwed”

by admin
Ana del Castillo revealed how she likes men: "I am screwed"

Vallenato music singer Ana del Castillo, in an interview, revealed what would be the perfect man for her, and also listed some of their ‘flaws’ within a relationship.

The journalist asked:What would be the perfect match for Ana?”. Without giving it much thought, the artist expressed that must be a man with a completely different personality from hers.

I am crazy and I need a person who is calm, who is interested be with Ana Maria and not with the artist. That would be what would motivate me in a person”, he stated.

Later, the interpreter of “El favor de Dios” added that he must be a man who “smells delicious, who speaks cool, who is pleasant and that is not a liar. Ana is screwed, she is explosive, she is a bomb. She tells me that they lie to me ”.

