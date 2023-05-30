Ana del Castillo revealed the expensive gifts she has been offered in exchange for sex

In an interview with journalist Víctor Sánchez Rincones, Vallenato music singer Ana del Castillo she recounted some indecent proposals that men have made to her.

In the interview, the social communicator asks her if she has been offered money in exchange for having sex with her, to which she the artist quickly answers yes.

“Yes, several people, but the important thing in life is to understand at what cost you have things. No man can take this house from me, because I bought this house, I built it, I founded it, and no one can tell me: ‘Oh, you were with me and I gave you 20 or 50 bars so that you made this wall’. No, I built that wall it was with this one (pointing to his throat)”, mentioned the interpreter of ‘La cachera’.

And immediately added: “I don’t like easy things I am not easy, I give it to whoever I like”.

The young singer mentioned that they have offered her cars, houses, a truck and cash, however she has not accepted any of these “gifts”. “I can tell you any amount of money but for what? If I have not received it. I don’t judge people who do because everyone makes a party with their life, but I like to give it because I want to”, pointed out ‘The sexy bomb of vallenato’.