Home » Ana del Castillo revealed the expensive gifts she has been offered in exchange for sex
News

Ana del Castillo revealed the expensive gifts she has been offered in exchange for sex

by admin
Ana del Castillo revealed the expensive gifts she has been offered in exchange for sex

In an interview with journalist Víctor Sánchez Rincones, Vallenato music singer Ana del Castillo she recounted some indecent proposals that men have made to her.

In the interview, the social communicator asks her if she has been offered money in exchange for having sex with her, to which she the artist quickly answers yes.

Yes, several people, but the important thing in life is to understand at what cost you have things. No man can take this house from me, because I bought this house, I built it, I founded it, and no one can tell me: ‘Oh, you were with me and I gave you 20 or 50 bars so that you made this wall’. No, I built that wall it was with this one (pointing to his throat)”, mentioned the interpreter of ‘La cachera’.

And immediately added: “I don’t like easy things I am not easy, I give it to whoever I like”.

The young singer mentioned that they have offered her cars, houses, a truck and cash, however she has not accepted any of these “gifts”. “I can tell you any amount of money but for what? If I have not received it. I don’t judge people who do because everyone makes a party with their life, but I like to give it because I want to”, pointed out ‘The sexy bomb of vallenato’.

See also  Heilongjiang Epidemic Prevention and Control Achieved Phased Results Experts: Always Tighten the String of Epidemic Prevention and Control_Communication

You may also like

Air Defender 23: The first planes land in...

Arena deputy acknowledges that “we are all happy...

$50 million for information on rancher kidnapping

Chart-Check by Lars Wißler: Free ride for the...

Bitcoin Standard Author Joins as Economic Advisor in...

New discovery of hydrocarbons confirmed in Castilla La...

Exhibitionist arrested in Mannheim lido

More than 90% of citizens support the management...

Gustavo Petro accepted Mancuso’s help to search for...

Missing 13-year-old from Göttingen is back | >...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy