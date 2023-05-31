Home » Ana del Castillo was trapped in blockades in Bosconia: she had to walk
Ana del Castillo was trapped in blockades in Bosconia: she had to walk

Ana del Castillo was trapped in blockades in Bosconia: she had to walk

Vallenato music singer Ana del Castillo was trapped in the blockades that were registered this Wednesday afternoon on the road that connects Valledupar with the municipality of Bosconia.

In videos circulating on social networks, the artist is seen getting off the bus in which she was traveling with her group and walking towards another vehicle that would take her to her destination.

With her particular style, Ana del Castillo greeted the community that was peacefully protesting to demand solutions from the Bosconia Mayor’s Office in the face of the floods that have occurred in the municipality in the winter season.

Let us remember that last week several neighborhoods in that town were flooded by the heavy rains that fell in the municipality.

