News

The journalist and presenter of CityTv, Valentina Cortés Neme, “took advantage” of the fact that the Vallenato singer Ana del Castillo is on a media tour in Bogotá, for the release of her album “El favor de Dios”, to record a Tik Tok video with her, in which she asks for recommendations on plans to do in Valledupar.

Initially, the presenter tells Ana: “I want to know Valledupar, what are those 5 inevitable plans to do there?”.

With his particular way of expressing himself, Del Castillo replied: “No, I can’t tell you that because you lose expectations, I have to go with me”. Then the communicator told him: “No, but a recommendation.”

At the kind and humorous request, the artist told him: “I can give you 1 that you can’t do, sit on Diomedes’ legs because then a Sunday the 7th arrives. But you can go to the Provincial Park and the river, it’s a crazy pod, and you bathe”.

The CityTv journalist did not hesitate to laugh at Ana’s response and knowing that the artist likes “partying”, she asked: “And what is taken there?”.

The interpreter of ‘La cachera’ told him: “Whatever, little hand, even fab water. What you want. What’s more, I’m going to take you and I’ll give you back in a month, for the cold ones”.

