Ana María Beltrán: from shyness to brilliance in Beach Volleyball Heading to Los Angeles 2028!

Let’s go Tolima, let’s go Tolima, you can do it; “They are very close to victory!” resounded in the air eight years ago, but for Ana María Beltrán, a native of Tolima, those words were simply a distant echo. At that time, the greatest encouragement she received came from her mother, who suggested she explore sports in the Olympic pools and choose the one that captured her interest.

“One Saturday very early, my mother woke me up and I decided to try beach volleyball,” says the current number one of the Tolima representative duo in the 2023 National Games with a smile.

That day marked a turning point in Ana María’s life, not only in the sporting field, but also on a personal and economic level.

«Beach volleyball has been fundamental in my development as a person. I was very shy before, and now not so much. Professionally, it has given me the opportunity to stand out. A year ago, I began to receive support from both my department and the Ministry of Sports,” shares the volleyball player from Tolima.

Watching Ana María on the court is witnessing a serene athlete, focused on each game, willing to receive instructions and correct according to her coach’s instructions.

But outside the arena, his personality transforms. Chatty and captivating, she displays a smile radiant with joy and enthusiasm, similar to when she celebrates a victory in a match.

«Beach volleyball has given me many joys. With the Tolima League, we currently occupy second place in the national ranking, consolidating ourselves as a team since 2019. At the international level, I won the silver medal in the Bolivarian Games and fifth place in the Junior Pan American Games,” adds Beltrán.

He has achieved these recent achievements representing the Colombian national team, which he joined in 2020. With determination, he strives to stay on the team and pursue his great dream: participating in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. On his journey, Ana María Beltrán continues to leave her mark in beach volleyball, demonstrating that the sport is not only a competition, but a platform for personal and professional growth. Come on Ana María, Tolima is with you at every point and every dream!

