Julian Andres Santa

The technical director of the Colombian National Team in the senior category, Nelson Abadía, announced the call for the 23 players who will be present in the first microcycle of the year in preparation for the Women’s World Cup that will be held this year on July 20. to August 20.

Among the players called by the coach is the one born in Mistrató, Risaralda, Ana María Guzmán Zapata, who will continue one more season with Deportivo Pereira, despite the number of options she had to change clubs this year. ‘La Mona’, who in 2022 was the protagonist in the Under-17 World Cup, will seek to secure a place among the final list for the Senior World Cup.