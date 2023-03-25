ThoseJoin the podcast among others Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.
War in Ukraine, traffic light government and energy crisis – there are new headlines every morning. In the kick-off in the morning from 5 a.m. there are the most important dates and topics with short analyzes by the WELT reporters and correspondents. In just under 5 minutes, find out everything that the day brings. In the kick-off in the evening, the interview from 5 p.m. deals with the top topic of the day.
From Monday to Friday, Antonia Beckermann, Sebastian Beug, Sonja Gillert, Elisabeth Krafft, Wim Orth, Florian Sädler and Franziska Zimmerer welcome you to the “Kick-off”.
You can find more podcasts from WELT here.
During the change of power, Dagmar Rosenfeld and Robin Alexander discuss the most exciting topics in current politics every Wednesday.
You can hear the most important news on the markets and the financial topic of the day from 5 a.m. on “Alles auf Aktien” – the daily stock market shot from the WELT business editorial team.