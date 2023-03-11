Many large manufacturing factories in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta have seen a sharp drop in orders after the Chinese New Year, and the demand for employment has shrunk. The picture shows that on February 27, 2023, a factory in Hai’an City, Jiangsu Province produced semiconductor packaging materials. (STR / AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 10, 2023](Epoch Times reporters Cheng Jing and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) During the Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to vigorously develop towards the high end of the industrial chain. Experts believe that the CCP has been shouting slogans for many years, and this time it is more high-profile to prepare for war. However, the weakness of China‘s manufacturing industry has been difficult to break through for many years, and it is still in trouble.

Xi said that the manufacturing industry must build experts: fear of being hollowed out

“China cannot lack manufacturing at any time.” “The state will strongly support the development of high-end manufacturing,” Xi stressed during this week’s National People’s Congress.

Xi Jinping also said: “I often say that there are two things that must be guaranteed. One is that China must secure its food and rice bowl, and the other is that the manufacturing industry must be secure.” Xi Jinping said that without any one of the international markets, China cannot be guaranteed.

Yu Weixiong, an economics professor at the Anderson Forecasting Center at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), told VOA, “He (Xi Jinping) is very worried now, and his attitude is different from a year or two ago.”

“That is to say, let’s look at a development in the past few years. In fact, 2022 is a turning point. It means that these comprehensive containment and restrictions have made China‘s economic and technological development (let Xi Jinping) feel an unprecedented pressure.”

Zheng Xuguang, an independent commentator and economist, analyzed The Epoch Times on the 10th, “Xi Jinping’s concern is certain. If China’s manufacturing industry is hollowed out, his so-called ‘socialist modern power’ will be hopeless. The foundation of a modern power is one. The national strategy of modernization is the integrated national strategy of military-civilian integration.”

In addition, Xi Jinping emphasized technological independence and self-reliance in science and technology. Zheng Xuguang said, “Since we want to build a modern socialist country and use their words to change the unfair international order, then military struggle is a hard condition, and manufacturing is the foundation of military industry and a necessary part of a strong country.”

Institutional Reform of the Communist Party of China to Establish a “Science and Technology National System”

Since the reform and opening up, China has played its low-cost advantage for decades. In 2010, the added value of manufacturing surpassed the United States for the first time and became the world‘s largest manufacturing country.

“However, being big but not strong has always been the weakness of development. Many key technologies, large-scale complete sets of equipment, core components and important basic parts are all dependent on imports.” Li Keqiang, then Vice Premier of the Communist Party of China, said at the time. In 2015, Xi Jinping even called China‘s weak innovation capability an Achilles’ heel.

However, China is still a country mainly engaged in low-end manufacturing. The “2021 Manufacturing Power Development Index” of the Chinese Academy of Engineering is divided into four categories based on indicators such as manufacturing scale, and China only ranks in the third column. Among the quality indicators, there are very few well-known brands in China‘s manufacturing industry, and none of them ranks among the top ten global manufacturing brands.

At the two sessions of the Communist Party of China this week, Xi Jinping specifically emphasized the need to comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership. In the reform of the state institutions, the Ministry of Science and Technology was restructured, which improved its position in the government.

Zheng Xuguang said that the Central Science and Technology Commission is an institution to be established by the Party Central Committee, which is to raise the scientific and technological work to a very high position, to coordinate the whole country, to implement a nationwide system, and to conduct scientific research across the country.

“This is similar to the state of Mao Zedong’s development of two bombs and one satellite. It is necessary to focus on solving technical problems in some fields. It is to gather the strength of the whole country to break through some shortcomings of hard technology.”

He said that if the Western world dominated by the United States further imposes sanctions on the CCP in the future, like it did to Russia, how will the CCP regime survive? “Xi Jinping is making preparations early on, such as food reserves, industrial manufacturing preservation, upgrading, refining, and an independent system of internal circulation.”

The CCP system is a wartime system analysis: Xi is strengthening

Zheng Xuguang also said that the CCP system itself is a wartime system, and it was established to plant red flags all over the world, the so-called “for the liberation of all mankind”. Although the past few decades have been in a semi-frozen dormancy, it has not been abolished.

“Xi Jinping just woke it up, saying that the economy has developed to a certain level and something can be done, so he woke up this war machine.”

In his view, “the past was 100% nationalism, and now 30 to 40% market capitalism is added, which is equivalent to the combination of the Soviet system and the Nazi German system.”

The organizational reform announced by the CCP’s two sessions this time will lay off 5% of the staff. Zheng Xuguang believes that it does not mean that the State Council’s establishment will be reduced by 5%, but that 5% of the people will be added to important departments.

“I think that important department is strategic, and the military-civilian integration department integrates peacetime and wartime. It needs to add a group of core cadres. This core cadre is for war preparations.”

He said, “The democratic world is playing the bright card. This Xi Jinping is playing the card secretly. He is preparing for the war, and many people can’t even understand what he is doing.”

However, the high-end development of China‘s manufacturing industry has repeatedly suffered setbacks in recent years. Voice of America said that changes in China‘s demographic structure, relocation of multinational companies, and US sanctions have severely restricted the transformation of the manufacturing industry.

First of all, China‘s advantages as the world‘s manufacturing factory are being eroded. The overall number of employees has decreased, and labor costs have soared. The decline in employment in particular manufacturing industries has been the most significant.

A survey of 90,000 industrial enterprises above designated size conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China last year found that about 44% of the enterprises said that the difficulty of recruiting workers is the biggest problem they are currently facing.

The Bureau of Statistics also said that although corporate revenues maintained growth, profits fell by 4.0% year-on-year, causing companies to reduce investment in research and development; this has become a major obstacle to the transition to high-end.

Secondly, in the past three years, the CCP has implemented a strict sealing and control policy, and the industrial chain of multinational companies has relocated outward, which has caused another major impact on the manufacturing industry.

Bloomberg News recently reported that Taiwan’s Foxconn, the largest contract manufacturer of Apple mobile phones, plans to invest about US$700 million to build a factory in India. It’s the latest example of multinational corporations continuing to seek to move their industrial chains out and decouple the United States and China.

Furthermore, the recent deterioration of US-China relations has seriously affected the manufacturing industry. On Thursday (March 9), the U.S. Treasury Department announced that it would impose sanctions on five Chinese companies that helped Iran manufacture drones for use in the Russia-Ukraine war.

So far, hundreds of Chinese companies have been subject to various sanctions by the United States. Ryan Monarch, assistant professor of economics at Syracuse University, told VOA that under the background of deteriorating relations between the United States and China and the decoupling of business between the two countries, it is more difficult for China‘s manufacturing industry to transition to high-end.

In addition, many observers believe that China‘s difficulty in high-quality development and poor innovation capabilities are at the core of the fundamental flaws in the CCP’s political system. Zheng Xuguang agrees that the government-led enterprises have stifled creativity, coupled with Western siege, it is difficult to realize Xi’s dream of a strong country.

Editor in charge: Ye Ziming