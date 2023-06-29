ANALYSIS FLASH: Barclays lowers Adyen to ‘Equal Weight’ – the target remains 1600 euros

LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) – The British investment bank Barclays has downgraded Adyen from “Overweight” to “Equal Weight” and left the target price at 1,600 euros. Analyst James Goodman wrote in a study published on Thursday that the payment service provider’s strong increase in employees is continuing to put pressure on costs. In addition, growth in business with existing customers has slowed./ag/tih

Publication of the original study: 06/28/2023 / 17:33 / GMT First distribution of the original study: 06/29/2023 / 04:10 / GMT

———————–

dpa-AFX Broker – the trader news from dpa-AFX

———————–

The Adyen Parts Sociales share is currently trading at a minus of -1.93% and a price of EUR 1,565.

Rating: Equal Weight

Analyst: Barclays Capital

Course target: 1600 euros

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

