ANALYSIS-FLASH: Deutsche Bank lowers target for Lanxess to 39 euros – ‘Buy’

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) – Deutsche Bank Research has lowered the price target for Lanxess from 47 to 39 euros after a profit warning, but left the rating on “buy”. The murky outlook for the specialty chemicals company is a dent in management’s track record, wrote analyst Virginie Boucher-Ferte in a study published on Friday. It reduced its earnings forecasts (EPS) for the years 2023 to 2025 by 16 to 49 percent./edh/ag

Publication of the original study: 06/23/2023 / time not specified in the study / CET First distribution of the original study: 06/23/2023 / 07:28 / CET

The Lanxess share is currently trading at a minus of -2.70% and a price of EUR 26.31.

Rating: Buy
Analyst: Deutsche Bank
Course target: 39 euros

