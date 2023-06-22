ANALYSIS FLASH: Goldman launches Delivery Hero with ‘Buy’ – target 52.30 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) – The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has included the rating of the shares of Delivery Hero with a price target of 52.30 euros with “buy”. 2023 will be a transitional year for European food suppliers, analyst Lisa Yang wrote in an industry study released on Thursday. It is characterized by high comparative values ​​from the Corona period, high inflation and weak consumer spending. On the other hand, rationalization helps profitability. With the weak course since the beginning of the year, she considers the uncertainties to be priced in. However, the market now wants to see growth and further industry consolidation. The growth prospects are best at Delivery Hero./ag/zb

Publication of the original study: 06/22/2023 / 01:09 / CEST First distribution of the original study: Date not specified in study / time not specified in study / time zone not specified in study

The Delivery Hero share is currently trading at a minus of -0.38% and a price of EUR 33.86.

Rating: Buy

Analyst: Goldman Sachs

Target price: EUR 52.30

