Analysis of China’s new Defense Minister Li Shangfu’s visit to Russia: “The more tense the relationship between China and the United States, the more frequent the interaction between China and Russia” – BBC News 中文

Analysis of China's new Defense Minister Li Shangfu's visit to Russia: "The more tense the relationship between China and the United States, the more frequent the interaction between China and Russia"

Li Shangfu and Putin

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu visited Russia from April 16 to 19. This was Li Shangfu’s first foreign visit since he was appointed as Defense Minister.

Experts familiar with Sino-Russian relations believe that this visit shows that China and Russia attach great importance to the relationship between the two countries, and China hopes to help Russia not be completely defeated in the Ukraine war.

Regarding this foreign visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China and Russia have always adhered to the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third parties, and developed a new type of major-country relationship featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. He stressed that “on the Ukrainian issue, China has always been firmly committed to promoting peace and talks.”

Sino-Russian military cooperation

People’s Daily Online reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Li Shangfu in Moscow last Sunday. Putin said that Russia-China military cooperation occupies an important position in the relationship between the two countries. He hopes that the two militaries will strengthen cooperation in joint training, professional exchanges and other fields, and continuously deepen the strategic mutual trust between the two countries.

