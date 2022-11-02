[The Epoch Times, October 31, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Zhao Fenghua and Li Yun interviewed and reported) After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the supply and marketing cooperative model that has been silent for nearly half a century is accelerating the restart in mainland China. According to external analysis, the CCP’s move is to fully control logistics resources; some experts worry that the resurgence of supply and marketing cooperatives that have been proven to fail will bring catastrophic consequences.

Recently, many places in mainland China announced the restart of supply and marketing cooperatives. Last week, the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives issued a recruitment notice. According to the report, the agency is a national ministerial-level unit, and its employees are included in the civil service establishment.

According to the “Hubei Daily”, a Lu media, by the end of 2021, Hubei Province will take the lead in rebuilding 1,373 supply and marketing cooperatives, covering almost every street and township, with 452,000 grassroots members, of which the number of farmer members has increased fivefold in five years. More, from 51,500 in 2016 to 333,000 in 2021.

After disappearing for nearly half a century, the CCP once again promoted the supply and marketing cooperative model in a high-profile manner, attracting attention from the outside world.

Senior media person: control logistics preparations

According to a senior media executive quoted by Radio Free Asia, as the conflict between the CCP and Europe and the United States intensifies, the mainland authorities have restored supply and marketing cooperatives to fully control the logistics system.

The media executive said: “The system of supply and marketing cooperatives has always existed, and it has not died in these years. (Although its efficiency is low, it is also a logistics channel. It is a national supply system… because he (the CCP) has already thought of it.” In an extreme situation, when he really hits Taiwan one day, and there is no connection with overseas, we have to operate internally. Moreover, the supply and marketing cooperatives and China Post were the first to extend their tentacles into the village. “

Expert: It’s a disaster for ordinary people

At the just-concluded 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Liang Huiling, the head of the China Supply and Marketing Cooperative, was elected as a member of the CPC Central Committee, which means that the political status of the supply and marketing cooperative has been greatly improved. According to expert analysis, re-promoting the failed supply and marketing cooperative system will be a disaster for the Chinese people.

Zhang Jian, an expert on China, recently told The Epoch Times that restoring the supply and marketing cooperative model is a disaster.

Zhang Jian said: “What the CCP does, whether from a market economy or from other perspectives, is a kind of destruction to people’s lives and human nature. (At present) the people are already in a very difficult economic period. Is such a policy to pave the way for the future to close the country? Learning from North Korea and then imprisoning the people in a very poor environment?”

In the 1960s and 1970s, the supply and marketing cooperatives used to be a symbol of the planned economy in mainland China, leaving people with memories of material scarcity. Since the CCP implemented the so-called “reform and opening up”, supply and marketing cooperatives have been gradually marginalized. However, since 2015, the supply and marketing cooperative that has been silent for more than 40 years has been quietly restarted by the authorities.

In June 2021, the Communist Party of China proposed to build a comprehensive service platform for the “three-in-one” of regional production, supply and marketing, and credit, and issued the “Guiding Opinions on Carrying out the Pilot of “Trinity” Comprehensive Cooperation of Production, Supply and Marketing, and Credit”. In July, the authorities demanded that the pilot work of supply and marketing cooperatives be launched, and two years later, it would be fully promoted. Subsequently, the pace of rebuilding supply and marketing cooperatives in various parts of China continued to accelerate.

Until April 2022, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council promulgated the “Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of a National Unified Market”, requiring the acceleration of the construction of a national unified market, which is referred to as a new signboard for supply and marketing cooperatives.

Xie Tian, ​​a professor at the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina, recently told The Epoch Times that behind the unified market is a comprehensive state monopoly.

Xie Tian said: “Behind the national unified market is the CCP’s comprehensive state monopoly. It uses the method of supply and marketing cooperatives to expand to cities, towns, and all places. Whoever can send it, whoever can transport it, is actually the (old) way of becoming a planned economy. For the Chinese people, this is a disaster, absolutely a disaster.”

The supply and marketing cooperative was activated by the CCP again, causing heated discussions among netizens.

Netizen “Xiao Xuanfeng”: Is the supply and marketing cooperative coming back? Will you be buying things by ticket in the future? In the past, the supply and marketing agency was a job that broke the head, and it was very popular! The real memory comes back to my mind. You go to a supply and marketing cooperative to exchange a ticket for something. Are these days coming back?

Netizen “August, Stin”: It doesn’t matter if the supply and marketing cooperatives are not. They are afraid that after such so-called public officials participate in these business activities, they will completely use resources to take advantage and abuse their powers. This is terrible! Once some groups have the ability to possess resources, it is bound to cause major TF (corruption).

Netizen “iamham”: Awesome, crossed over!

Netizen “Courage A”: No wonder so many people feel scared!

