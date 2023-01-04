[The Epoch Times, January 03, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) Under the CCP’s continuous anti-corruption campaign, many hidden forms of corruption have emerged. The official media recently disclosed a number of cases of “escape-style resignation (resignation)”, pointing out that it is difficult for the authorities to resolve. Observers pointed out that this shows that the entire officialdom of the CCP is disorganized, and all the people leave as soon as they can make a profit. The CCP regime is disintegrating.

“China News Weekly” reported on January 3, citing official media “Ban Yue Tan” that since the beginning of this year, the CCP’s discipline inspection and supervision organs have investigated and reported a number of disciplinary cases involving “escape-style resignation (resignation)”.

It is said that the so-called “escape-style resignation (resignation)” means that some officials do not really want to resign, but change “early retirement” into “early nesting” in order to continue the “remaining power of power”; “, the incumbent does not receive a resignation fee, and the incumbent does not receive a transfer fee; there are also “leaving sickness”, worrying about the incident, and hoping to “resign”.

According to the report, some officials voluntarily ended their careers early (resigned or retired early) for different reasons, and some even proposed to give up their retirement benefits. Behind this series of abnormal behaviors, there are often serious corruption problems hidden. This is an invisible mutation corruption behavior.

The report cited a number of cases:

In November 2022, Shen Shuhuan, former member of the party committee and assistant to the general manager of the Ningbo Branch of China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, was investigated. Shen Shuhuan was born in April 1979. He once wanted to avoid investigation by resigning.

In June 2022, Jia Leng, the former director of the Inspection Work Office of the Agricultural Development Bank of China, was investigated. He was accused of “escape-style resignation” when he was about to retire.

In February 2022, Jiang Chuanbao, the former general manager of the Credit Management Department of Jiangxi Rural Credit Cooperative Union, was investigated. In 2019, Jiang Chuanbao, who was 58 years old at the time, voluntarily resigned. The official report stated that Jiang Chuanbao issued loans in violation of regulations, arranged for many people to hold huge stock funds for him, and resigned in an “escape style” when he was approaching retirement.

Zhang Huayu, former deputy secretary of the party committee and vice president of China Everbright Bank, was characterized as “early nesting” and “escaping resignation”. Zhang Huayu was born in October 1958. Since February 2001, he has worked in China Everbright Bank. In September 2018, on the eve of his 60th birthday, he voluntarily resigned. Prior to this, Zhang Huayu had used his power to arrange dozens of relatives such as his son, son-in-law, and younger brother, and the children of related persons to work in the Everbright system. After he resigned, he received a high salary from a company that had business connections with his original position.

In May 2022, Huang Xi, the former general manager of the institutional business department of China Construction Bank, was investigated. Huang Xi has worked in CCB for 32 years. In July 2018, Huang Xi, who was less than 54 years old at the time, resigned. One month later, she joined the real estate company Tahoe Group as the executive vice president, in charge of the treasury department. The official report stated that after Huang Xi left the company, he “realized his power” and received high “settlement allowances” and salaries from credit client companies.

In September 2016, Jiang Tingxian, Party Secretary and Director of Chongqing Jiulongpo District Tourism Bureau, who was only 51 years old at the time, applied for early retirement. According to reports, in the summer of that year, Zhu, the general manager of an aluminum company in Chongqing, invited Jiang Tingxian to drink tea. Zhu is planning a recycled aluminum project and wants to ask Jiang Tingxian to do the preparatory work, and promises him an annual salary of 500,000 yuan and 6% of the shares.

There are other cases not listed one by one.

“China News Weekly” quoted Li Huochun, an official of the Hangzhou Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, as saying that CCP officials have changed the traditional model of “handing over the money and doing things with one hand”, and tried to evade punishment by delaying payment.

The report also said that it is indeed difficult to supervise the corruption of some public officials, especially when some people leave or retire and enter family-owned enterprises, including those run by classmates, comrades-in-arms, fellow villagers, etc., the supervision is even more difficult .

Li Yuanhua, a historian living in Australia, told The Epoch Times on January 3 that the CCP is getting more and more corrupt, and the corruption of officials is actually getting worse and more tricky. It is reflected in this escape-style resignation.

Current affairs commentator Hui Huyu told The Epoch Times on January 3 that the CCP has recently cracked down on such escape-style resignations, and these officials are actually low-level officials. They have no hope of rising, so they choose to resign and find a way out for themselves. For example, working in an enterprise, using his previous resources in the officialdom, to open a way for himself in the business field. That’s one reason these officials resigned.

But he believes that, in fact, the entire CCP officialdom is free from corruption. Those big corrupt officials transferred their assets abroad and arranged their way out abroad. According to the concept of escape-style resignation, these corrupt officials who fled abroad can also be regarded as escape-style immigrants.

Hui Huyu said that the entire CCP officialdom, no matter whether it is high-level or low-level officials, is all for corruption and must find a way out. The escape route for high-ranking officials is abroad, and low-level officials, seeing that the situation is not right, quickly find a retreat for themselves at home.

He said that those powerful and powerful officials have transferred their properties and children abroad, and even became foreign citizens. He fled abroad, and the CCP was basically unable to control him. The CCP could only attack those people who fled and resigned in China.

Hui Huyu said, “The entire officialdom of the CCP is lax. No one really serves the regime. Everyone just wants to get something and leave as soon as possible. This mentality shows that the CCP regime is disintegrating.”

Responsible editor: Gao Jing#