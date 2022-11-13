[The Epoch Times, November 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Yiyang interviewed and reported) Recently, three vice-ministerial officials of the CCP have been sacked within five days. Current political analysts believe that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the speed and intensity of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection far surpassed its predecessor’s “fighting tigers” and became Xi Jinping’s means of suppressing his political opponents. It is expected that the purges within the party will continue to escalate, and the split at the top of the CCP will accelerate, making China‘s political situation full of turmoil. huge variable.

On November 9, the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the State Supervision Commission announced that Fu Zhongwei, director of the Standing Committee of the Shenyang Municipal People’s Congress of Liaoning Province, was under investigation.

Fu Zhongwei is the first “tiger” in Liaoning after the 20th National Congress, and also the first “tiger” in the whole country.

Fu Zhongwei was born in October 1963. He worked in the Audit Bureau of Dalian City, Liaoning Province in his early years, and was later transferred to the Audit Department of Liaoning Province, where he served as Assistant Director and Deputy Director. In 2016, Fu Zhongwei was transferred to be the director of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Finance and secretary of the party group; in 2018, he became the secretary of the Panjin Municipal Party Committee of Liaoning Province.

In 2020, Fu Zhongwei was nominated as the candidate for the director of the Standing Committee of the Shenyang Municipal People’s Congress of Liaoning Province, and the secretary of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Shenyang Municipal People’s Congress, and will officially serve in the following year. Because Shenyang is a sub-provincial city, Fu Zhongwei has become a vice-provincial and ministerial-level cadre of the Communist Party of China.

A week before his fall, Fu Zhongwei appeared in public reports. “Shenyang Daily” reported that on November 2, Fu Zhongwei presided over the study meeting held by the theoretical study center group of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Shenyang Municipal People’s Congress and delivered a speech.

Fu Zhongwei is the third “tiger” to be eliminated in five days by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

On November 6, Zhang Fusheng, a member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Fire Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Emergency Management of the Communist Party of China, was sacked.

Zhang Fusheng is 60 years old this year, a native of Shenyang, Liaoning Province. He used to work in the CCP military system. In 1995, he was transferred to the Ministry of Public Security. In April 2005, he served as the police chief of the Fire Department of the Ministry of Public Security.

He has served as deputy director-level investigator (deputy military position) of the Fire Department of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, deputy director of the Fire Department of the Ministry of Public Security, deputy director and member of the Party Committee of the Fire Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Emergency Management, and concurrently the director of the Education and Training Department of the Ministry of Emergency Management. He became the first central management cadre to be sacked after the establishment of the Emergency Management Department of the Communist Party of China.

On the night when the news of Zhang Fusheng’s investigation was announced, the Party Committee of the Fire and Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Emergency Management of the Communist Party of China held an enlarged meeting overnight to criticize him.

On November 5, the day before, Fan Yifei, a member of the Party Committee and Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China (Central Bank), was examined and investigated.

Fan Yifei was born in 1964 and is from Taixing, Jiangsu. He has worked in CCB for a long time. He used to be the vice president of CCB. During his work at the central bank, Fan Yifei was mainly in charge of payment, financial technology and other fields. His public speeches have covered topics such as digital renminbi, payment supervision, and financial technology.

Fan Yifei was investigated very suddenly. On November 4, he was taken away from his work unit. The day before, he was still attending a meeting held by the central bank and the foreign exchange bureau. He had also appeared frequently in public reports before.

On the afternoon of the day after Fan Yifei was announced to be sacked, the central bank held a meeting to “resolutely support the decision of the central government.”

Analysis: Xi Jinping’s purge accelerates China’s political situation is full of variables

Li Yanming, an expert on China issues in the United States and a current political commentator, told The Epoch Times on November 12 that within three weeks of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, three senior vice-ministerial officials were sacked within five days. The new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection led by Li Xi The speed and strength of fighting tigers far exceeded that of Zhao Leji and even Wang Qishan in the same period of the year. At the same time, Li Xi and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection have successively expressed their positions, releasing signals of escalation and multi-domain cleansing.

On October 26, at the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, Li Xi claimed to “unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party” and “carry forward the spirit of struggle”. On November 5, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection also published a commentary on its website, claiming that “the fight against corruption is always on the way.”

Dr. Wang Youqun, a writer for Wei Jianxing, a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee, also believes that Xi Jinping will further carry out a major purge within the party.

Wang Youqun said in a commentary published on the Epoch Times website on November 12 that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping led the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China to Yan’an, Shaanxi on October 27, to visit the site of the Seventh National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Mao Zedong. Former residence, Yan’an Memorial Hall, etc.

“Xi’s trip to Yan’an may mean that Xi will further carry out a major purge within the party.” Wang Youqun said that before the 20th National Congress, Xi’s coup threat did not come from “tuan factions” such as former leaders of the Communist Party of China Hu Jintao, Wang Yang, Hu Chunhua, etc. Wang Qishan, the “captain of fighting tigers” from Xi, came from the “Sun Lijun political gang”. The general background of the political gang is Meng Jianzhu, former member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, Zeng Qinghong, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and Jiang Zemin, former leader of the Communist Party of China.

He believes: “After Xi’s return from Yan’an, the last big duel in the history of the CCP in the past century will inevitably be staged.”

Li Yanming also said, “Under the crisis at home and abroad, maintaining a high-pressure anti-corruption situation has become the only choice for Xi Jinping to maintain centralization and suppress political opponents.” “After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, the purge operation is expected to continue to escalate. The political situation is full of great changes.”

