[Epoch Times, October 27, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, League figures Li Keqiang and Wang Yang resigned from the Politburo Standing Committee, and Hu Chunhua unexpectedly failed to join the Politburo. At the closing ceremony, the scene of former General Secretary Hu Jintao’s “being left” aroused heated discussions around the world. However, the “two establishments” representing Xi Jinping’s stronger status were not included in the party constitution. Experts believe that Xi Jinping may face a backlash from the deposed faction, not to sit back and relax.

On October 22, the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China passed the amendment to the party constitution, and on the 26th, the official published the full text of the revised party constitution. The “two establishments” representing the consolidation of Xi Jinping’s position within the party were not written into the party constitution, and only the expressions of “four consciousnesses”, “four self-confidences” and “two safeguards” were added.

“Two establishments” refer to the political slogans of Xi Jinping after he came to power, namely “establishing the core position of Xi Jinping” and “establishing the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought”, marking Xi Jinping’s absolute leadership within the party.

Song Guocheng, a senior researcher at the Center for International Relations at National Chengchi University, told The Epoch Times on the 27th that although Xi Jinping has won in personnel layout, his position may not be stable in the future. For example, the “two establishments” were not explicitly included in the CCP constitution this time, indicating that there is still controversy.

“This may also mean a rebound from the Tuan faction or other deposed factions, or some protests, etc. So whether the political power of the CCP’s high-level political power is stable, we still need to look back, saying that Xi Jinping is restless, I think it is also Not necessarily.” Song Guocheng said.

Current affairs commentator Chen Pokong also said in a self-media program that the “two establishments” indicating Xi Jinping’s status were not written into the party constitution, only “two maintenances” were mentioned, and they were abbreviations, with no expanded content, and no clear indication. It is Xi Jinping who is defending. In addition, the statement “prohibiting any form of personality cult” in the party constitution has not been removed, indicating that Xi Jinping still has scruples and dare not touch these key provisions.

Hu Jintao was “leashed”, why did the regimental officials dare not move?

At the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, Hu Jintao, was suspected of being taken away from the venue involuntarily.

According to the leaked video clips of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, when Hu Jintao was about to open a red document, Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the National People’s Congress beside him, took it over and put it back on the table. The two talked. Afterwards, Xi Jinping called the deputy director of the Central Office to come over. Finally, the deputy director of the Central Office and a staff member took Hu Jintao away from the venue. Hu Jintao’s body language showed that he was reluctant to leave. (click to watch video)

During the meeting between Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping, many analysts believe that they had disputes over personnel arrangements. Song Guocheng told The Epoch Times that Hu Jintao’s departure was not a healthy reason, but was definitely a controversy involving Xi Jinping’s removal of the league faction and breaking the balance of factions.

“Hu Jintao has been trying to snatch the document. The content of the document may involve the tacit understanding between him and Xi Jinping, or some transaction. It must have been changed by Xi Jinping, or Xi Jinping did not acknowledge it.”

In the event of Hu Jintao’s departure, the performance of the regimental figures also caused heated discussions.

Xie Jinhe, chairman of Caixin Media, posted on Facebook on the 26th that the world has focused on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the past few days. The most classic one is Wang Yang sitting stiffly, not even daring to move his eyes, “This is the extreme of a totalitarian system.”

However, Xie Jinhe did not mention Hu Chunhua’s performance that day.

The live video shows that when Hu Jintao was “framed” out of the venue, Hu Chunhua folded his arms in front of his chest with an angry look on his face. Hu Chunhua was once accused of being Hu Jintao’s designated successor in different generations, but he failed to enter the Standing Committee at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and this time he was completely eliminated.

Li Linyi, a current affairs commentator, told The Epoch Times on October 27 that Hu Chunhua’s sudden action of crossing his hands on his chest already explained everything and showed his dissatisfaction. Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, and Hu Chunhua were forced by Xi’s deterrence. Although they were dissatisfied, they did not dare to show it.

On the afternoon of the closing day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, the third-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, led the Politburo and the senior members of the Communist Party to meet with more than 2,700 party representatives. CCTV news footage showed that when Xi Jinping waved to party representatives, Hu Chunhua, who had not entered the Politburo, also clapped and laughed at Xi.

Li Linyi said that Hu Chunhua just forced a smile.

