[Epoch Times, October 26, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) In the list of new high-level officials released after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Shi Jintong, a village official in Huayuan County, Xiangxi Prefecture, Hunan Province, became the central government. Alternate member. Analysis believes that Xi Jinping’s approach is just like Mao Zedong’s promotion of Chen Yonggui, just to decorate the facade.

Shi Jintong is the Deputy Mayor of Shuanglong Town, Huayuan County, Hunan Province, Secretary of the Party Branch of Shibadong Village, and Director of the Village Committee.

According to public information, Shi Jintong, 43 years old, has been the director of Shibadong Village and the first secretary of Shibadong Village since August 2005; since May 2017, he has served as the deputy mayor of Shuanglong Town and the Huayuan County Urban Management Law Enforcement Bureau. The director of the center, the secretary of the Shibadong Village branch, and the director of the village committee. Shi Jintong’s educational background is unknown.

According to the CCP official media report in August, on November 3, 2013, Xi Jinping visited Shibadong Village in Huayuan County. At that time, Xi Jinping first proposed the concept of “targeted poverty alleviation”, and Shi Jintong, then the party secretary of Shibadong Village, served as a “guide” for Xi.

Regarding Shi Jintong’s promotion, Wang Juntao, chairman of the China Democracy Party National Committee, told The Epoch Times on October 25 that, just like Mao Zedong had also promoted figures such as Chen Yonggui, Wu Guixian, and Li Suwen, the Communist Party should use a group of people to decorate its facade.

Chen Yonggui, a former member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Vice Premier of the State Council during the Mao era, was semi-illiterate. He was a so-called “peasant hero” who was single-handedly supported by Mao Zedong’s call for the “National Agriculture Learning from Dazhai” movement. He was very popular during the “Cultural Revolution” period. In September 1980, Chen Yonggui was dismissed from the post of Vice Premier of the State Council. On March 26, 1986, Chen Yonggui died in Beijing at the age of 72.

In addition, Wu Guixian, who was born as a worker, was regarded as an “active learner and applied Mao Zedong Thought” during the “Cultural Revolution”, and later became the vice premier. Similar figures include Li Suwen, a vegetable seller in Shenyang. After being received by Mao, he became the vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress during the Cultural Revolution.

Li Yuanhua, a former associate professor at Capital Normal University, told The Epoch Times on October 26 that the personnel arrangement of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was preceded by the document “Cadres must be able to go up and down” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee. All were arranged.

Li Yuanhua said that Shi Jintong was one of the special cases, because Xi followed the same path as Mao Zedong. Xi promoted him to draw attention to the so-called targeted poverty alleviation, because this is one of the “merits” he advertised.

“The success of Shi Jintong is that Xi wants to set up some benchmarking figures, but it is not so much that he has been promoted, it is more that Xi wants to promote his wiseness and greatness by promoting him.”

Li Yuanhua said, but the CCP’s poverty alleviation is actually a lie. CCP Premier Li Keqiang also said that 600 million people in China have a monthly income of less than 1,000 yuan (RMB), which is a direct exposure of the lie of comprehensive poverty alleviation.

In recent years, while the CCP’s official high-profile advocacy of the “poverty alleviation” policy, the official media has also exposed the shocking corruption and chaos of local officials in poverty alleviation projects, such as false listing of projects, fabrication of false materials, false reports of number of people, and fraudulent claims of poverty alleviation funds. .

