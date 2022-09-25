[NTD, Beijing time, September 25, 2022]Recently, six “political and legal tigers” of Sun Lijun’s gang were severely sentenced. Experts believe that this is a “judicial drama” carefully arranged by Xi Jinping, releasing multiple signals and highlighting the inner nature of the CCP On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a new round of power struggle climaxed.

From September 21 to 23, for three consecutive days, Sun Lijun and his gang were officially sentenced. Among them, Deng Huilin, the former deputy mayor of Chongqing and the former director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, was sentenced to 15 years in prison; Gong Daoan, the former deputy mayor of Shanghai and the former director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, was sentenced to life; Liu Xinyun, the former deputy governor of Shanxi Province and the former director of the Provincial Public Security Department Sentenced to 14 years.

In addition, Sun Lijun, the former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, Fu Zhenghua, the minister of justice, and Wang Like, the former secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Political and Legal Committee, were severely sentenced to death with a suspended death sentence without commutation or parole, and will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Tang Hao, the host of “Crossroads of the World“, believes that such a trial is a “judicial drama” carefully arranged by the authorities, releasing several layers of political signals.

First, the authorities heavily warned the backers behind the “Sun Lijun gang” — Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong Group. Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping will once again beat the opposition forces in the party and tell them not to act rashly.

Second, Beijing avoided the core felony of “rebellion”, and Xi Jinping compromised.

Tang Hao believes that Beijing avoided the core felony that Sun Lijun’s gang was suspected of “rebellion”, indicating that Xi Jinping’s re-election this time is not enough confidence and capital, and he has made a compromise with the anti-Xi faction.

Third, while the six “political and legal tigers” were sentenced, Xi Jinping suddenly “disappeared”.

After Xi Jinping returned to Beijing from Central Asia in the middle of the night on September 16, he was in a state of invisibility and never showed up, but the sentences of Sun Lijun and others came out one after another.

Tang Hao analyzed that Xi Jinping took 6 “political and legal tigers” as the 20 major sacrificial flags, but he became invisible again, probably to avoid the assassination and counterattack of anti-Xi factions.

He said that Xi Jinping’s attack on the “Sun Lijun gang” was actually a warning to Zeng Qinghong, the current commander of the Jiang faction, not to assassinate him again, otherwise everyone would fight together to fight to the death. Now the power struggle within the CCP has entered its climax and also the most dangerous stage.

Fourth, Xi Jinping’s major move is to clean up the political and legal system. Tang Hao said that Xi wanted to prove that he was in control of the party’s knife and that he took the dagger from the anti-Xi assassins. Next, if anyone disobeyed him, he would be repaired with a knife and handle, which was tantamount to a more severe purge and intimidation of all factions in the party.

