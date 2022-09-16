[Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Jiang Yuchan in Taipei) Chinese actor Li Yifeng was arrested for a prostitution scandal. Scholars have analyzed that, as soon as you see incidents such as prostitution or scandals spread by Chinese artists, you will know where a disaster has occurred in China, and you must shift the focus. Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is not ruled out that there will be another incident of “bad entertainers”. Or scandals of people in other fields.

Sun Guoxiang, a full-time associate professor at the Department of International Affairs and Business Studies at Taiwan’s Nanhua University, said in an interview with The Epoch Times that the CCP’s tightening of the media and public opinion can be seen from the purges of Chinese “bad actors” or bigwigs in other fields in the past. , control. “The incident of Li Yifeng’s whoring of prostitutes has been exposed before. The time point when this incident was revealed seems to be suspected of manipulation.” In the future, it is not ruled out that there will be more similar incidents before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The CCP attempts to divert the “closed city tragic situation”

As for what focus the CCP wants to shift? Sun Guoxiang believes that before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the overall economy of the mainland is already not good. In addition, the closure of the city has caused serious threats to people’s lives and properties, and people’s resentment is boiling. To cover up the unemployment problem, various reasons have caused a “multiplier” effect, which makes the people intolerable. When the economic downturn is severe, the public will in turn question the effectiveness of the lockdown. The CCP is trying to shift this focus.

Feng Suigan, a Hong Kong writer and current affairs commentator, mentioned in his Facebook page “Feng Suigan’s Thirteen Dimensions” that Guiyang is currently blocked and has severe shortage of food. It has now become the Shanghai of a few months ago. The Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang has been closed since the beginning of August. It has been more than 40 days since the residents’ materials are increasingly in short supply. Whether it is food, medicine, or even female sanitary pads, there is an extreme shortage. In the early days of the lockdown, residents were still able to receive pies and noodles, but only instant noodles in the past two weeks.

Now the economy across China is declining, and many places have seen a wave of salary cuts for civil servants. Sun Guoxiang said that the chaos in various parts of China and the pressure of international containment are all very serious. At present, the CCP maintains a high degree of control in order to keep various disputes under control before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Sun Guoxiang believes that Li Yifeng’s prostitution scandal is just one part of it. Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there may be a few more bad actors or scandals of people in other fields as a way to shift the focus.

He said that another key point of observation is that the CCP intends to divert international public opinion, including Russia’s retreat in the Ukrainian war, and Xi Jinping’s participation in the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization” visit to Central Asia. It is rumored that Xi will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. , then the focus needs to be shifted.

Gossip news is introduced to occupy the public opinion page

Feng Suigan also mentioned in his Facebook page “Feng Suigan’s Thirteen Dimensions” that Yili is currently in dire straits. According to a report by “China Digital Times” on September 9, the authorities immediately organized the Internet Army to engage in “Weibo Super Talk Dilution Activities” and demanded The online commentator’s post was washed, “The content and subject matter are not limited, you can live at home, bring your baby daily, make food, and focus on your personal mood.”

Sun Guoxiang said that such operations of public opinion cannot be ruled out before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, because the current public opinion of the CCP is constantly promoting the “great achievements” of the Party Central Committee since the 19th National Congress. When the closure of the city is unbearable and dissatisfaction with the CCP’s top management is high, gossip news about artists in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan will be updated and constantly occupy the public opinion page to divert people’s attention.

Wu Jianzhong, secretary-general of the Taiwan Taoist Tactics Association, said in an interview with The Epoch Times that when the epidemic continues to block and control the economy and other factors that cause people’s dissatisfaction continue to increase, the CCP will use various methods to shift the focus, and the incident of bad actors can be shifted. current events of public concern. In addition to using hard strikes to divert the focus, the CCP has also launched various forms to welcome the 20th National Congress in an attempt to consolidate the legitimacy of the CCP’s rule by conveying “weiguangzheng”.

The CCP manipulates the wind of public opinion in an attempt to dilute the controversy

Wu Jianzhong emphasized that the CCP operates and guides the trend of public opinion, including through Weibo hot searches, Toutiao hot search lists, etc., to convey the message that the CCP wants to convey to the Chinese people, in order to achieve the purpose of “diluting controversial incidents”.

He also said that Chinese Internet users must reveal their location, which allows the CCP to more accurately differentiate and stratify to achieve the effect of guiding public opinion. In the context of technological authoritarianism, the CCP’s totalitarianism shifts its focus and consolidates its authoritarianism by destroying humanity.

Wu Jianzhong said that the CCP uses social problems to incite nationalism, and bad actors are only one of its options, and the Li Yifeng incident is just one of the CCP’s strategies to shift the focus.

Responsible editor: Lin Congwen#