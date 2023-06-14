Analysis- Why an MFE deal isn’t around the corner By Reuters

© Reuters. People gather outside the Duomo Cathedral on the day of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, in Milan, Italy June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photos



by Elvira Pollina and Mathieu Rosemain

MILAN (Reuters) – MFE stocks rallied sharply after the death of Silvio Berlusconi amid speculation about a possible change of hands, but such a solution presents a number of hurdles.

The French Vivendi (EPA:), with a 19.8% stake in Mfe, is seen by many as the natural buyer for the media group. But bitter legal battles have marked the relationship between Vincent Bollore, the main shareholder of Vivendi, and the two Berlusconi sons – out of 5 – directly involved in the business, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Current market prices then imply a loss, in the event of a possible sale of 48.6% of Mfe which is in the hands of Fininvest for a book value of approximately 1 billion euro.

TIME TO SELL?

This week’s rally lifted the market value of Mfe to €1.8bn.

Urbano Cairo, who built his advertising career in Berlusconi’s empire in the 1980s and 1990s and now owns Corriere della Sera and La7, has studied the dossier closely, several people said.

But Silvio Berlusconi’s wealth is such that Mfe could only be left to his son Pier Silvio, the group’s CEO, still managing to ensure that each heir receives an equal share of his inheritance, as required by Italian succession law.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi has been at the helm of Mfe since 2015 after having made a career within the group. It is he who drives the international expansion strategy that Mfe is pursuing.

SHARE IN PROSIEBEN AND EUROPEAN STRATEGY

Betting on European consolidation, Mfe has acquired a large stake in the German ProSiebenSat.1 to counter the threat to free-to-air TV from streaming giants and other digital players that erode advertising revenues.

In 2020 Fininvest snubbed an approach attempt by Discovery, of the US group Warner Bros., because it did not want to cede control of the broadcaster which owns three television channels in Italy and two in Spain.

CAN VIVENDI AND FININVEST TRUST EACH OTHER?

On Monday, Fininvest said there will be no changes to how its businesses are run.

Any deal between Vivendi and Fininvest would require overcoming the deep mistrust between the two groups after years of court battles sparked by a failed 2016 TV deal.

The 2021 understanding that settled the legal dispute is expected to be rewritten if Vivendi increases its stake.

Like Fininvest, Vivendi would also lose from a possible sale of its stake in Mfe, considering the gap between the prices at which it is recorded in the financial statements and the market prices.

Although the settlement agreement between Vivendi and Mfe provides for the French to gradually sell most of their stake, the sale is not due until Mfe shares trade below 1.375 euros.

B shares are trading at €0.739 down while A shares correct to €0.546.

COULD THE ITALIAN GOVERNMENT INTERVENE?

The television business, key to Berlusconi’s political rise, remains a sensitive sector for governments.

Under Italian law, the executive has the power to reject unwanted interests in sectors deemed of strategic importance.

Before convincing the Italian government, any buyer will have to involve the Berlusconi. Governance rules place the ball firmly in their court.

In 2021, Mfe moved its registered office to the Netherlands, where Fininvest enjoys enhanced voting rights and can more easily approve any extraordinary transactions because local regulations only require a qualified majority of shareholders in very few cases.

(Emilio Parodi contributed; Italian version Stefano Bernabei, editing Francesca Piscioneri)